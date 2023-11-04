NFL DFS Lineup: Week 9 Cowboys-Eagles top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jalen Hurts & more

In any DFS matchup, there are plenty of tough decisions to be made to have the best lineup possible. Week 9 sees a huge game that will come into play as the Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles.

How one uses the budget is key to an optimal lineup and let's look at some top players from both teams for DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, November 5, 2023

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $8,200

Dak Prescott threw 4 touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. It was just his second game this season with multiple touchdown passes.

The quarterback faces an Eagles defense that can struggle a bit versus the pass. He has four career games with at least 3 touchdowns against the Eagles. Start Prescott because there's a good chance he could do it again on Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Hurts (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,000; FanDuel: $9,000

Jalen Hurts has 2 touchdowns in two of his three career starts against the Cowboys. Like Prescott, Hurts is coming off a 4-touchdown effort last week, but it was versus the Washington Commanders.

The key for Hurts might be running the ball as he averages 3.6 yards per carry this season with 6 touchdowns. He could exploit the injuries on Dallas' defense and be a great DFS start in a lineup.

Having a hard time deciding between Prescott and Hurts? Use the Sportskeeda Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Running backs

Tony Pollard (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $6,600

Tony Pollard hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 1 of the 2023 season. This is a bit alarming as he has double-digit carries in all but one game. However, he has been helpful in the passing game with 26 receptions.

Will the Eagles' front seven take away the run game? Pollard in a DFS lineup is risky, but there is a good chance he finds the endzone here. He is worth the risk should one choose him.

D'Andre Swift (Eagles) - DraftKings: $6,600; FanDuel: $7,200

D'Andre Swift has five games this season with at least 15 carries as he is the Eagles' clear No. 1 running back. He is averaging 4.9 yards on the ground with 3 touchdowns. Swift, like Pollard, might be used in the passing game given the possible matchups. Start him in DFS should you want to invest in a running back.

Wide receivers

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $8,200; FanDuel: $8,800

CeeDee Lamb had 158 yards and 2 touchdowns last week versus the LA Rams defense. He was targeted 14 times in that game, which was the second time he had double-digit targets this season.

The wideout is a home run threat for Prescott when facing an opponent's secondary. He is looking for his third straight 100-yard game so expect double-digit targets here.

A.J. Brown (Eagles) - DraftKings: $8,600; FanDuel: $9,000

Not many defenses have been able to stop A.J. Brown this season as he has six consecutive games with over 125 yards receiving. He presents a tall task for any Cowboys cornerback to guard one-on-one in this game.

Brown is a defensive nightmare, meaning his DFS salary fits that sentiment. His seventh 125+ yard game could be on the horizon.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) - DraftKings: $4,000; FanDuel: $5,100

Jake Ferguson has just 2 touchdowns in the Cowboys offense, matching his total from all of last season. He's been a safe option for Dallas with 33 targets, the third-most on the team.

Against the Eagles, the second-year tight end might see some targets his way and must maximize them. Starting him in your lineup could signal that you are trying to put your DFS money elsewhere.

Dallas Goedert (Eagles) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $5,800

Dallas Goedert is the third option in the Eagles passing game behind Brown and DeVonta Smith. The tight end's 48 targets have yielded 35 receptions and 2 touchdowns with an almost 73 percent catch rate.

He could find himself in some mismatches against the Cowboys linebackers. Invest in Goedert in DFS this week as this could be a game where he's an X-factor.