NFL Draft 2023: 5 worst value picks

During the NFL Draft, although every team has a chance to add difference-makers to their teams, some of them use their resources better than others. The concept of value is important during the recruitment as to where a player is expected to go and where he's drafted.

The best teams in the league always find a way to obtain value through late-round picks, but it can hurt a lot when you misjudge the value of a player in the early rounds. Unfortunately for some teams, it happens every year.

Check out the five worst draft picks regarding the value of the players.

2023 NFL Draft: Five picks with the worst value

#1 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

A running back? With the 12th pick? Not named Bijan Robinson? It doesn't make sense at all, especially since the Lions signed David Montgomery in free agency and had D'Andre Swift on the roster. Gibbs is a fun player who can get a lot of yards, but he was not worthy of a top-15 pick, let alone in the early teens.

#2 - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Right after the Lions went with Gibbs, another NFC North had a disappointing choice, with the Packers picking a player that's not ready to be a difference maker yet, and, although he has some nice traits, needs to be polished into a more technical player. Van Ness has a bright future, but his value was way down.

Lukas Van Ness was a reach by the Packers

#3 - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, New York Jets

Most of the things said about Van Ness could be said about McDonald, whose value was expected to be in the second round. The Jets had a big reach with an athletically-gifted EDGE rusher who does not have enough to be a starter right away. He needs to improve his technique.

#4 - Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions

Detroit doubled down on bad choices when they were back on the clock at #18 and used it on an old-school linebacker who can get a lot of tackles and defend the running game in the middle of the field, but Campbell is not good enough to consistently defend the pass, which is a must in the modern NFL He was valued in the middle of the second round.

#5 - Mazi Smith, DI, Dallas Cowboys

Taking Smith did make sense from Dan Quinn's point of view, but it did not regarding his quality and his draft value. He should help improve the middle of the defensive line, especially in a division that has Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. But Smith is not a special player by any means, and not many people had him as a first-rounder.

