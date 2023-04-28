NFL Draft 2023 prediction: Will Hendon Hooker get drafted in Round 2?

Day one of the 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, and Hendon Hooker is still up for grabs.

While this won't surprise draft analysts, some people feel that the Tennessee Volunteers' shot caller ought to have been a day-one pick.

However, all hope is not lost, as Hooker still has two more days to his name called by Roger Goodell. It's day two of the NFL draft, and the likelihood is that one of the QB-needy teams out there will take Hooker today.

Three teams in particular could take a chance on the reigning SEC player of the year.

Teams most likely to pick Hendon Hooker in the 2023 NFL draft

#3. Minnesota Vikings

Leading up to the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings were the favorites to select Hooker with +350 odds. Heading into day two, that has stayed the same.

This may seem a little strange as the Vikings do not have a pick in the second round, however, many are predicting they will trade up. There is also the possibility he may fall to them in the third, but they have the 87th overall selection and it feels unlikely that he will still be available.

With Hooker recovering from a season-ending injury, he will need plenty of time to rehab. This will allow him to learn from one of the savvier but perhaps inconsistent starters in the league, Kirk Cousins. Cousins is set to become a free agent in 2024.

Drafting Hendon Hooker will give the Vikings insurance on Cousins and provide a QB for emergencies and the future.

#2. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee fans already love Hendon Hooker thanks to his heroics with the Tennessee Volunteers, so this is more of a coming-home choice.

In his last season with the Volunteers, Hooker went 9-2 as a starter and threw for 3,135 yards to go along with 27 TDs and just two interceptions. He also added 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

If the Titans draft Hooker, it will be to serve as competition for second-year QB Malik Willis in the QB2 slot. Willis didn't have the best of rookie seasons in 2022, so this will be an exciting battle throughout 2023 for the chance to back up incumbent QB1 Ryan Tannehill.

#1. Los Angeles Rams

The oft-injured Matthew Stafford is currently the only quarterback on Los Angeles' depth chart as of the time of writing.

Los Angeles has its first pick of the draft at No. 36 overall. So, general manager Les Snead may not have to do any maneuvering to get his guy. Drafting Hendon Hooker would be a step in the right direction to prevent what happened last season when Stafford went down injured.

The question is whether they would take Hooker over Will Levis, if they are both available at 36. That much, as with everything in the draft, is a matter of some speculation.

