NFL Draft 2023: Top 5 prospects Kansas City Chiefs must consider with their picks

Super Bowl LVII defending champions Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL season with one thing on their mind: become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady led the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs have a roster filled with talented players, but like they say, there's no such thing as too much of a good thing. So, without further ado, let's look at five prospects Kansas City must consider with their 2023 draft picks.

Top prospects Kansas City Chiefs must consider

Here are five stellar prospects the Kansas City Chiefs should select if they're available on the draft board:

#1 Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver || Tennessee University

There are few top-notch wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft, but one could add a new dimension to the Chiefs' offense. One player we suggest Andy Reid take a chance on is Jalin Hyatt, a wideout fresh from a stellar college career with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Hyatt would join a speedy offense with Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. He could be the new Tyreek Hill, as he shares some characteristics with the Miami Dolphins All-Pro selection. His addition would allow Patrick Mahomes to have more space underneath, which they missed during the 2022 season.

#2 Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE || Kansas State University

Anudike-Uzomah could step into the Chiefs' starting line-up as an instant replacement for Chiefs' favorite Frank Clark. Anudike-Uzomah would join George Karlaftis on the defense and could create one of the fiercest D-Lines in the NFL.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a 6' 3", 255-pound edge-rusher who was uber-productive in his last two seasons in college. He could shine even more on the Chiefs' suffocating defense.

#3 Jaquelin Roy, Defensive Tackle || Louisiana State University

Jaquelin Roy is a defensive tackle who started just one season at LSU but could develop into a legit interior pass rusher, which would be excellent if he lines up next to Chris Jones.

He could be a solid NFL defender with the proper guidance, and his development could give the Chiefs an essential building block for the long term.

#4 Tyler Steen, Offensive Tackle || University of Alabama

The Kansas City Chiefs have a splendid offensive line, one of the better ones in the league. However, if they need improvements on that side, it's at the right tackle position.

The Chiefs could remedy that area by drafting Alabama Crimson Tide stud Tyler Steen, who has that dawg in him. Steen has a unique blend of athleticism and flexibility to suit the Chiefs’ needs at offensive tackle.

#5 Dorian Williams, Linebacker || Tulane University

Dorian Williams is a 6' 1", 228-pound stat-stuffing machine, and he left his imprint at Tulane during his spell there. He was a three-year starter and team captain for the Green Wave.

Williams would add tenacity, leadership and a winning habit to the Kansas City Chiefs' locker room, attributes they would love to add. What's more, he will likely be available in the later rounds.

