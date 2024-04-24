NFL Draft 2024: Dallas Cowboys' biggest team needs ranked

The Dallas Cowboys have been unusually quiet during the 2024 NFL offseason. They didn't make any major additions during the free agency period or trade market. They are also yet to sign any of their superstars to contract extensions, despite several of their best players entering the final year of their contracts.

Their strategy seems to contradict owner Jerry Jones' claim that the team will go all-in this season in an effort to win the Super Bowl. His next opportunity to make a splash will come during the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are the biggest needs that they should address:

NFL Draft 2024: Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs explored

The NFL Draft offers all teams a chance to address certain holes that they may have on their rosters while also building for their future.

While the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best overall rosters in the league, they would be wise to make upgrades at the following positions.

#3 Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb ruened in the best season of his career last year, which resulted in an All-Pro selection.

The issue is that the Dallas Cowboys are relatively weak at the position, as they lack depth behind. While they brought in Brandin Cooks last year, he failed to make much of an impact.

Adding another wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft would help open things up for their offense and take some of pressure off Lamb. The superstar wideout is also entering the final year of his contract, so it would be wise to find some insurance if they can't agree an extension.

#2 Running back

While the running back position has been devalued in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys suffered from the loss of Ezekiel Elliot last season.

Tony Pollard posted respectable numbers but failed to emerge as the workhorse they were hoping for. He also departed during the free agency period this year, leaving them depleted at the position.

Targeting a replacement in the middle rounds seems to make sense for the Cowboys. Rico Dowdle tops their depth chart, but it's tough to imagine that they will enter the 2024 NFL season before finding a potential upgrade. The draft offers one of the best ways to do so at a realtively cheap price.

#1 Offensive line

One of the trademarks of the Dallas Cowboys' success in recent years has been the strength of their offensive line. They have consistently ranked towards the top of the league in blocking metrics but appear weaker than usual ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, two of the staples on their offensive line, departed during the 2024 NFL free agency period. They have yet to bring in any significant replacements, so it would make sense for them to target linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially as early as the first round.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys' draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 24

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 3, Pick 87

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 216

Round 7, Pick 233

Round 7, Pick 244