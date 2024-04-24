NFL Draft 2024: New England Patriots biggest team needs ranked

The New England Patriots are entering a new era, complete with a new coach and a likely change in their operating style. Long-term coach Bill Belichick has been replaced with former Patriots standout Jerod Mayo, and owner Robert Kraft seems to be operating in a more hands-on capacity.

The new system's first test in New England is the 2024 NFL draft. We'll look at some urgent needs that the Patriots must address during the upcoming draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Draft 2024: New England Patriots team needs explored

Here are three Patriots' needs that must be addressed in the upcoming draft:

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

3. Wide receiver

The New England Patriots have never been the best at picking wide receivers. It could be a Bill Belichick thing, but with the Hall of Fame coach departed, it's Jerod Mayo's time to shift the tide.

The Patriots have one of the league's least impressive wide receiver rooms. Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeMario Douglas headline the unit. New England could add a pacey wideout on day two of this year's draft. It'll do wonders for its offense in 2024 and beyond.

2. Offensive tackle

You had to feel for Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in 2023. Both quarterbacks had to run for their lives because they lacked stellar offensive linemen. The worst position in that group is arguably the offensive tackle position.

The Patriots have Chukwuma Okorafor and Mike Onwenu at tackle. Both players won't be starters on most playoff-caliber NFL teams, so it's pertinent that the Patriots reinforce the position via the upcoming draft.

1. Quarterback

Of course, you already knew this would be the New England Patriots' most pressing need ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The Patriots haven't replaced Tom Brady since he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they've had some embarrassing quarterback carousels in the process.

With the Mac Jones experiment over with his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time for the Patriots to select their field general for now and the future. They are expected to pick one of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy. It'll be ludicrous if they trade down in the draft, as rumors have stated.

Full list of New England Patriots draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 5, Pick 137

Round 6, Pick 180

Round 6, Pick 193 (from the Jacksonville Jaguars)

Round 7, Pick 231 (from the Chicago Bears)

This year's draft takes place from April 25-27 in Detroit around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Round 1 begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.