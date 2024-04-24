NFL Draft 2024: Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest team needs ranked

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night in Detroit and the Pittsburgh Steelers have seven picks.

The Steelers were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Buffalo Bills and have already made some significant moves this offseason. Pittsburgh traded Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, while the Steelers went out and added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the quarterback room.

Heading into the NFL Draft, let's take a look at the Steelers' draft needs.

NFL Draft 2024: Pittsburgh Steelers' team needs explored

1. Center

The biggest need for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a center, especially after the team released starting center Mason Cole. The Steelers will likely look to draft a center, and Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke’s Graham Barton and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier are all fits for the Steelers.

2. Wide receiver

The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson this offseason to the Carolina Panthers and there is a need in the wide receiver room. Pittsburgh has George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III as starting receivers, but that isn't enough. The good news is that the 2024 NFL Draft is very deep at receiver.

3. Defensive tackle

The defensive tackle position is a need for Pittsburgh. Cameron Heyward dealt with injuries last season and Larry Ogunjobi had his struggles last season so there is a need to add more depth behind them.

4. Defensive back

The Steelers will likely address their secondary at some point in the draft. Pittsburgh does have Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. on the roster as both are solid players, but the depth behind them is limited. The Steelers should look to use a mid-round pick on a corner or safety to add more competition to the room.

Full list of Pittsburgh Steelers' draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: No. 20 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 84

Round 3: No. 98 (via Philadelphia)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 6: No. 178 (via Arizona through Carolina)

Round 6: No. 195