NFL Draft 2024: Ranking biggest bust projections post free agency ft. Michael Penix Jr., Joe Milton III 

The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner, and all roads point to Roger Goodell's podium. The NFL Combine was a resounding success for most, but it also exposed some overhyped prospects on a broad stage.

Here's a closer look at the five most significant bust protections ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. It's not to say they aren't decent players, but your favorite franchise should perhaps invest their draft stock in other prospects.

Most prominent bust projections post free agency in 2024 NFL draft

Here's a look at the top five potential draft busts:

#5. Joe Milton III, Quarterback, Tennessee

There's a reason Joe Milton III couldn't make it at Michigan and had to move to the Tennessee Volunteers. Simply put, the quarterback must have the ideal performance ceiling in the NFL.

Milton III is a strong thrower of the ball, but modern NFL QBs need a more developed skill set to cut it at the highest level. The Tennessee alum must join a franchise that knows how to develop raw talent.

Milton III's turnover tendencies are well documented, and teams might be better off selecting one of the many surer prospects in the NFL draft. He is expected to be a day-three pick at best, and he'll have his work cut out to play any meaningful minutes in year one.

#4. Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle, Georgia

Amarius Mims had just one year as a starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, and the season was injury-plagued. This raises the question of his durability entering a very physical NFL in 2024.

Mims is the most significant question mark in one of the best offensive lineman talent pools of recent memory. His excellent blend of size, power and mobility stands out, but his injury proneness is a glaring red flag.

#3. James Williams, Safety, Miami

James Williams transitioned from linebacker to safety for the Miami Hurricanes. The move was meant to help Williams use his quickness in the short area and playmaking ability to wreak havoc in the secondary.

However, Williams' performance as a linebacker in the Senior Bowl left a lot to be desired. As a safety, he has less time to react to creative offensive play-calling, and he'll see much of that in the NFL. Is he a project worth undertaking at the highest level?

#2. Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

Kamren Kinchens recorded 11 interceptions in the past two collegiate seasons. However, his slight build —5-foot-11, 203 pounds — could spell doom in the superphysical NFL.

Furthermore, Kinchens had a less-than-ideal showing at the NFL Combine. The Miami product had a 4.65-second 40-yard dash with a 1.59 10-yard split and a 9-foot-2 broad jump, plus he had a forgettable showing at the Senior Bowl.

Kinchens looks phenomenal on tape, and his college performances were terrific for his stature. However, his limitations as a safety are hard to ignore.

#1. Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington

On paper, Michael Penix Jr. is the most gifted traditional pocket passer in this year's draft. The Washington alum's velocity and accuracy are well documented, and he'd be a lock for first-round selection in most years.

However, his similarities to former Tennessee standout Hendon Hooker mustn't be ignored. Penix Jr. had an all-star caliber wide receiver room to throw to, with Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan being sure-fire draft picks. It's hard to see him getting a similar target group in the NFL.

Furthermore, a forgettable performance in the Senior Bowl further doubts his ability to produce when the light shines brightest. Michael Penix Jr. will be best served if he's drafted into a franchise with an offensive game plan that prioritizes vertical shots and limited reads post-snap. Such a game plan should maximize Penix Jr.'s patented skill set.