NFL Draft 2024: Ranking top 10 best prospects post free agency feat. J.J. McCarthy, Caleb Williams

The 2024 NFL Draft is the next major event in the NFL calendar. The NFL Combine is over, and players have had ample opportunity to impress teams and scouts.

This article will examine the top prospects following the 2024 NFL free agency period. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Top ten best prospects post free agency in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the top ten best Draft prospects ahead of this year's Draft:

10. Dallas Turner, Edge rusher, Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has a history of producing excellent NFL Draft defensive prospects, and Dallas Turner is the latest in the pipeline. The versatile edge rusher replaced Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. for the 2023 college season, and he was phenomenal in the Crimson Tide's college playoff push.

Turner is a fine prospect who earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award. We expect him to be a vital member of a team's defense once he's selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

9. Jared Verse, Edge rusher, Florida State

Jared Verse showcased his growth as a defensive star in 2023, earning his second All-ACC honor. Verse has a penchant for speed off the ball and is well-versed in using his hands to beat the player in front of him.

8. Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

Quinyon Mitchell shone at the 2024 NFL Combine, proving to scouts that he's not just a product of a stellar defense in Toledo.

The cornerback snagged one interception in the 2023 college football season due to the team's reluctance to target his side of the field. If anyone's giving Sauce Gardner vibes in the NFL Draft class, it's Quinyon Mitchell.

7. Brian Thomas Jr., Wide receiver, LSU

The likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are first-round locks in the upcoming Draft. Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy had phenomenal showings at the NFL Combine, and they've significantly improved their stock.

However, teams and fans should refrain from sleeping on Brian Thomas Jr.'s talents. The LSU product was the country's leading touchdown catcher in 2023, snagging an astonishing 17 touchdowns in 13 games. He's a star pass catcher with the talent to dominate at the highest level.

6. Troy Fautanu, Offensive tackle, Washington

Troy Fautanu is built like a tank, and the offensive star was the critical component of the best offensive line in college football. Fautanu is adept at providing elite pass protection and steady agility as a downfield run blocker.

5. Joe Alt, Offensive tackle, Notre Dame

Joe Alt was one of the best performers at his position in the 2024 NFL Combine. That's why he narrowly edges Fautanu as this year's finest offensive lineman prospect.

Joe Alt is one of the most pro-ready tackles in recent memory. He's physically dominant and has shown an excellent penchant for blocking. Alt can play both tackle positions with equal gusto.

4. Brock Bowers, Tight end, Georgia

Brock Bowers is the best tight-end NFL Draft prospect since Kyle Pitts, and that's saying a lot. The Georgia Bulldogs product is a matchup nightmare due to his skill set as a pass catcher and blocker.

Bowers was phenomenal in his college career, and his size is more reminiscent of Antonio Gates than Travis Kelce.

3. J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy is the most significant Michigan Wolverines quarterback of all time due to his astonishing record as a starter under Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy has an uncanny ability to protect the ball, a skill set that'll benefit him at the highest level.

McCarthy knows what he's good at and stays in his comfort zone. He's one of the safest prospects post-free agency ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. Malik Nabers, Wide receiver, LSU

Malik Nabers plays like San Francisco 49ers' Swiss army knife Deebo Samuel. The LSU product has a penchant for beating defenders in various ways.

Nabers makes defenders look clueless with his speed, power, and elusiveness. He might not have the size of a Marvin Harrison Jr. but he more than makes up for it with his offensive IQ.

1. Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

Caleb Williams is the most hyped quarterback NFL Draft prospect since Trevor Lawrence. Throughout his college football career, Williams has earned Patrick Mahomes comparisons. Williams has the improv skills and arm talent to justify the Mahomes comparison, and his Heisman Trophy win justifies the Lawrence-level hype.

There have been some questions about Williams' ability to thrive in the face of adversity. However, it is nothing big enough to shift him from No. 1 on our best prospects list.