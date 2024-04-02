NFL Draft 2024 RB predictions: Blake Corum not the only prospect to keep an eye on

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a month away as all teams are preparing their draft boards and coming up with strategies. This is always one of the most important events of every offseason due to the long-term impact it can leave on a franchise. A successful draft usually includes addressing holes on a roster and also building for the future.

The running back position is always one to keep a close eye on. While their perceived value has decreased in recent years, elite options can change everything for an offensive system.

This year's class is headlined by Blake Corum and goes deep beyond the Michigan Wolverines running back. Here's where some of the top targets could land this year.

2024 NFL Draft predictions: Where each RB could land

Blake Corum

Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines to Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh was recently hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to take over as their head coach after winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines.

Blake Corum could potentially join him, as he was one of the key factors to their success. The Chargers need help at the position as well after parting ways with Austin Ekeler.

Trey Benson, Flordia State Seminoles to Buffalo Bills

According to Tony Pauline's most recent mock draft, Trey Benson could be the first running back off of the board this year. He predicted that he would be selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills to form a dynamic pairing with James Cook in their backfield.

Jonathan Brooks, Texas Longhorns to Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Mixon being cut during the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals could be targeting a running back in the 2024 NFL draft. While Jonathan Brooks is coming off of a knee injury, he could be the most complete prospect when he is healthy. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has suggested that he could be the first one off of the board, with the Bengals being a logical landing spot.

Bucky Irving, Oregon Ducks to Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' experimented with making Tony Pollard a full-time workhorse last year, but it didn't produce the results they were hoping for. This resulted in him departing during the 2024 NFL free agency period and leaving the team extremely thin at the position. Bucky Irving is arguably the most explosive running back in the 2024 NFL draft, which could carry a ton of upside in their elite offense.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee Volunteers to New York Giants

The New York Giants have struggled to find playmakers in recent years and things just got worse with Saquon Barkley departing during the offseason. They desperately need offensive weapons, so replacing him with one of the top running back prospects in Jaylen Wright seems to make sense.

Ray Davis, Kentucky Wildcats to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White had a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last campaign, but he still struggled when running between the tackles. This has been a specialty of Ray Davis, so selecting him would seem to perfectly complement White.

Audric Estime, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Tennessee Titans

Any team seeking a short-yardage specialist in the 2024 NFL draft may be targeting Audric Estime. The Tennessee Titans could be an ideal landing spot after they parted ways with Derrick Henry and replaced him with Tony Pollard, who struggled in those situations with the Cowboys last year.

Marshawn Lloyd, USC Trojans to Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs is yet another star running back to switch teams during the 2024 NFL offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders have announced Zamir White as their new starter, but they could get him more help with Marshawn Lloyd.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers to Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams has flashed star potential for the Denver Broncos, but he has struggled to stay healthy. Drafting Braelon Allen could give them some insurance in their backfield.

Will Shipley, Clemson Tigers to Chicago Bears

Receiving specialists out of the backfield always have a place on NFL teams, especially with the rise of all of the pass-heavy offenses. Will Shipley is one of the best receiving backs in this year's class and is also an excellent returner. He could give the Chicago Bears another weapon to work with as they rebuild their entire offense.