NFL Draft 2024: Worst fits for top 10 prospects feat. Caleb Williams and more

The 2024 NFL draft is stacked with high-end talent, and it's shaping up to become one of the most hyped drafts in recent history, from potential All-Pro talents like Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. to a future defensive Swiss Army knife-like Dallas Turner. The draft is filled with franchise-altering talents.

Rather than do the usual "best fit" think piece, let's examine the worst fits for the top 10 prospects of the upcoming NFL draft. These fits would be stylistic nightmares for the players and could disservice their early development.

Worst fits for Top 10 prospects of the 2024 NFL draft

Here's a look at the worst fits for the top 10 prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, using the Sportskeeda big board as a reference point:

#10, Rome Odunze, wide receiver: New York Jets

Rome Odunze had a phenomenal college football career with the Washington Huskies. He formed a phenomenal QB-and-WR duo with Michael Penix Jr., and they terrorized defenses together. Odunze is a versatile pass catcher, and he could slot into most NFL teams with his skill set.

However, Odunze's development would be better served on a team where he's the WR1 or WR2. The New York Jets have Garrett Wilson and the recently added Mike Williams in those slots. Both are 1,000-yard receivers when healthy, so Odunze will get fewer targets if drafted by the Jets.

#9, Drake Maye, quarterback: Las Vegas Raiders

Drake Maye is considered one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft. Players of his ability should join teams with a clear plan for their shot callers.

That's why his development would be better handled away from Las Vegas. The Raiders are a team with a terrible recent record of developing quarterbacks. Furthermore, the addition of Gardner Minshew means that any rookie QB in this draft would likely see limited playing time in 2024.

#8, Joe Alt, offensive tackle: Atlanta Falcons

Joe Alt is the second-best offensive tackle on the Sportskeeda big board, and his résumé speaks for itself. Alt is a phenomenal tackle, and he has some experience playing everywhere on the offensive line.

His ideal fit would be with the Tennessee Titans, as the team lacks a proven starter in his favored position. Thus, it'll be a nightmare for Alt if the Titans pick another prospect and leave him to fall to the Atlanta Falcons, a team that has enough cover at his position.

#7, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle: Chicago Bears

Olumuyiwa Fashanu was a rock on the Penn State offensive line, and he's the top tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Fashanu would be a solid building block on a tackle-needy franchise.

The Chicago Bears have no real need for his position, so it'll be a disservice to Fashanu's talents if they use their second lottery pick to select him.

#6, Dallas Turner, edge rusher: Houston Texans

Dallas Turner was forced to be in Will Anderson Jr.'s shadow during his earlier days in Alabama. After the Texans selected Anderson in the 2023 NFL draft, Turner became a crucial part of Nick Saban's squad.

So, it'd be a shame if the Texans drafted Turner and led him into another positional battle with Anderson. There are much better fits for Turner in this year's draft.

#5, Malik Nabers, wide receiver: Los Angeles Chargers

On paper, this is an excellent move for both parties involved. Nabers will get the chance to catch passes from Justin Herbert, while Herbert will get a much-needed weapon at receiver after the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

However, there are potential issues with the selection of Malik Nabers. First, new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh prefers using a run-first offense. Also, the Chargers are known for their poor development of rookie pass catchers. Just look at Quentin Johnston. Nabers' talents would be better served on the New York Giants or Atlanta Falcons.

#4, Brock Bowers, tight end: Detroit Lions

Aside from the Detroit Lions, Brock Bowers will be an excellent addition to every franchise. Why? Because the Lions already have All-Pro pass catcher Sam LaPorta on their roster.

#3, Jayden Daniels, quarterback: New England Patriots

Jayden Daniels is the most athletic quarterback in this year's NFL draft class. He's adept with his feet and hands, and his talents would be best utilized on a flexible offense.

The New England Patriots are a team that is known to prefer traditional pocket-passing QBs. So, they'd be better off picking a Drake Maye or Bo Nix. Jayden Daniels might become another 2020 Can Newton on Jerod Mayo's team.

#2, Caleb Williams, quarterback, Washington Commanders

Caleb Williams would be a fantastic consolation prize for the Washington Commanders, and the franchise will accept him instantly. However, getting drafted No. 2 could direly affect Williams' development.

The Chicago Bears have a phenomenal supporting cast for Williams ahead of the NFL draft. Analysts are even comparing the situation in Chicago to that of the Pittsburgh Steelers when they drafted Big Ben Roethlisberger. The Commanders don't have anywhere near the talent and draft capital the Bears possess.

#1, Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears already have Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore heading into next season. They don't need another star receiver demanding targets from the quarterback.

Harrison would be better utilized on the Arizona Cardinals, a team begging for a young wide receiver to pair with Kyler Murray for the next decade.