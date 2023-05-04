Herschel Walker was in the national spotlight last year when he was a candidate the United States Senate in Georgia. He would lose the race in a runoff against Raphael Warnock, but he's in the news once again for something connected to his senatorial campaign.

In a report by The Daily Beast, Walker used money that was assumed to be a campaign donation for an unnamed business of his. Many NFL fans took to Twitter to react to Walker's actions as some are calling for the former NFL star to be in jail:

Many NFL fans took to Twitter to react to Walker's actions as some are calling for the former NFL star to be in jail:









Herschel Walker received $535,200 in political donations that were transferred to his personal company, HR Talent. The money was intended for his Senate campaign last year from his friend, Montana billionaire Dennis Washington.

Washington sent the money to Walker under the assumption that it was a political contribution, per email exchanges between Washington's staff and Walker's campaign.

Per NBC News, Walker finished his campaign with over $5 million following his loss to Warnock.

During his run for the Senate, it was reported that he paid for an abortion in 2009 for his girlfriend at the time. The proof is a receipt with the amount of $575 for the abortion, a get-well card signed by Walker and a personal check worth $700. The check was dated five days subsequent to the abortion receipt.

Herschel Walker's ex-wife on their marriage: "He was gonna blow my brains out”

The former Dallas Cowboys star was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman for 19 years before they divorced in 2002. Grossman was featured in a campaign ad against her former husband by an anti-Donald Trump coalition called The Republican Accountability Project.

In the ad, Grossman spoke about some dark moments in their marriage, including one in which she felt her life was in danger:

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

The couple had one son together, Christian Walker, who also came out against Herschel Walker during his run for Senate.

