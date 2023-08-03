Tom Brady enjoyed an excellent level of success in his time in the NFL, calling it a career after 23 seasons this offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback recently turned 46 and decided to buy himself an expensive gift.

That gift was deciding to become a minority owner of Birmingham City FC for $44,449,475.

NFL fans took to Twitter to let their feelings known about the former three-time NFL MVP's birthday gift:

Daniel @daarceg @TomBrady @BCFC Bro watched too much Peaky Blinders and decided to have something in Birmingham

JA @JABridgeforth @TomBrady @BCFC Tom Brady is back playing football! Let’s go!

Fans of Birmingham FC welcomed the five-time Super Bowl winner with open arms:

Louise 💙 @lou1875 #KRO @TomBrady @BCFC Welcome to our club! It’s certainly has been a long, long road but we cannot wait for the next Chapter! See you there! #BCFC

David Jones @DavidJo20773066 @TomBrady @danfarr26 @BCFC Welcome Tom to the family of bluenoses... it's amazing news... it's always been a long road supporting Blues with joy but far too many sorrows... I'm sure there's going to be far more joyful days now that you are on board KRO

Another recently retired NFL great, J.J. Watt, wished Tom Brady and Birmingham success. Watt and his wife Kealia invested in Burnley FC in May:

JJ Watt @JJWatt @TomBrady @BCFC well well well, what do we have here…



Happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best and hope to see you in the PL real soon!



Up The Clarets!



@BurnleyOfficial

The former New England Patriots great released a statement after buying his share of the football club:

“As a competitor my entire life, I know how important a city’s support can be to its team, and the passion the Blues fans have is legendary. I just can’t wait to experience it firsthand.”

Brady will work with the board in Birmingham on marketing endeavors and potential partnerships. He'll also be assisting with health, wellness, and recovery initiatives.

His share in Birmingham is a drop in the hat as he made close to $333 million during his time in the NFL.

Tom Brady will also be busy in the United States

Brady with the Buccaneers

The three-time NFL MVP is set to be FOX's lead NFL color analyst in 2024 after signing a 10-year, $375 million deal in May 2022.

He was in talks to buy a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, but it didn't become official at the league's special meeting last month.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reported a new rule that says employees or relatives of employees cannot own a share in the franchise. Tom Brady also became a part-owner of WNBA franchise the Las Vegas Aces in March.