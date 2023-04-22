Deion Sanders has already made an impact as the head football coach at the University of Colorado. The former NFL star has put the Buffaloes on the map as he looks to overhaul a team that finished with a 1-11 record, their sixth straight losing season.

Sanders is using an approach that many teams use to help revamp their rosters in the transfer portal. Many NFL fans took notice of Sanders' love of the transfer portal, taking to Twitter to express their thoughts on it.

The hilarious reactions from NFL fans come from Deion Sanders' comments that he made a few months ago for players in the portal that want to play for him at Colorado:

"I need your undivided attention real quick. Announcement: There's a lot of folks contemplating jumping in that transfer portal for one reason or another. You're honest. You're unsure of your decision. I ain't hard to find."

Per 247Sports, the Buffaloes lead the nation in the recruiting class of transfers this year. Sanders currently has one 5-star, four 4-stars, and 17 3-star players on his roster entering the 2023 season. Players are eligible to enter the spring transfer portal, which opened on April 16th and will close at the end of the month.

Has Deion Sanders lost players to the transfer portal?

The transfer portal can add talent to the roster, but can also take away the talent. The former Dallas Cowboys star's team has lost over 20 players to the portal, including sophomore cornerback Nikko Reed. Reed started every game for the Buffaloes last season but will look to continue his college football career elsewhere.

Reed took to Twitter to share the news of his departure from Colorado's football program:

"I am still confident in what Coach Prime and the new coaching staff will do for the Colorado Buffaloes, but I am sad to say that I will not be apart of it."

Deion Sanders and his roster will look different as over half the players will be new from last season. It could move to nearly 70%, or 60 out of 85 players should they find more talent in the transfer portal.

The former Atlanta Falcons cornerback is currently trying to win now with the Buffaloes in a very competitive Pac-12 conference.

