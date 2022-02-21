"Not surprised what so ever" - NFL fans have mixed response to rumors of potential scouting combine boycott

Years from now, NFL fans will be able to turn on the re-runs of Super Bowl LVI and it will be nearly impossible to tell that the game took place in a pandemic. However, re-runs from the previous NFL combine will be a stark reflection of the Covid-era.
The 2022 scouting combine is expected to feature 2020-style bubble-like conditions for prospects that show up. Meaning, players will be essentially isolated and masked for all but the most crucial parts of the event.
According to Ian Rapoport, up to 150 players are planning to boycott the event in response, prompting mixed reactions from fans. Here's a taste of what is being said.
Considering the outcry against the NFL during their tightening of restrictions in 2021, it is no surprise that plenty of players are against the regulations expected to be enforced at the combine.
The boycott really is more like a strike. As such, the same risks and consequences could occur. With 150 players out, another 150 will be happy to take their place.
The NFL has all of the power in this situation as many of the players have committed their entire lives to playing professional football. If this group of 150 players don't want to continue to pull out all the stops for their dreams, another 150 players will.
Some fans are saying that those who want to get into the NFL will find a way and will take on the burden of the bubble. Those who do not, will use this boycott as a way to get out of the commitment to going through.
Fans continued to harp on the fact that there are probably 150 other players willing to come in and take their place.
This fan points out how Covid-19 essentially wasn't a factor in the playoffs but says it is hypocritical to return to the 2020 era for the combine.
This is a common response from people, saying it is only going to open the door for prospects that otherwise wouldn't get a shot.
Fans are unimpressed with how the league is treating each venue and event differently, with varying levels of severity and accompanying security measures.
Will NFL prospects follow through?
Like any other draft class, players have worked for nearly their entire lives to get drafted into the NFL. They've been clobbered, beaten down and have experienced immeasurable highs and lows, spending year after year working their tails off. Will an uncomfortable week in Indianapolis really be enough to get them to risk it all? It seems like the wrong battle to fight at the worst time from a career perspective.
Any players that skip the combine are at risk of compromising their NFL careers. Teams might even begin wondering if they will follow the rules of their programs. If they can't follow the rules of what is essentially a job interview, how can they be trusted to show up in the fourth quarter?