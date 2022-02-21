"Not surprised what so ever" - NFL fans have mixed response to rumors of potential scouting combine boycott

Years from now, NFL fans will be able to turn on the re-runs of Super Bowl LVI and it will be nearly impossible to tell that the game took place in a pandemic. However, re-runs from the previous NFL combine will be a stark reflection of the Covid-era.

The 2022 scouting combine is expected to feature 2020-style bubble-like conditions for prospects that show up. Meaning, players will be essentially isolated and masked for all but the most crucial parts of the event.

According to Ian Rapoport, up to 150 players are planning to boycott the event in response, prompting mixed reactions from fans. Here's a taste of what is being said.

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 With the report of players boycotting the NFL’s scouting combine due to the new restrictions and being in a bubble I am not surprised what so ever. Don’t think bring in a bubble is necessary. With the report of players boycotting the NFL’s scouting combine due to the new restrictions and being in a bubble I am not surprised what so ever. Don’t think bring in a bubble is necessary.

Considering the outcry against the NFL during their tightening of restrictions in 2021, it is no surprise that plenty of players are against the regulations expected to be enforced at the combine.

The boycott really is more like a strike. As such, the same risks and consequences could occur. With 150 players out, another 150 will be happy to take their place.

Matthew @Matt_h114 @RapSheet @TomPelissero Great to hear. Love how it's in Indy but they need to change the bubble crap. @RapSheet @TomPelissero Great to hear. Love how it's in Indy but they need to change the bubble crap.

The NFL has all of the power in this situation as many of the players have committed their entire lives to playing professional football. If this group of 150 players don't want to continue to pull out all the stops for their dreams, another 150 players will.

RAVENFANINSD @GibsonGroup1 @RapSheet @TomPelissero While I think all those restrictions are a bit excessive I think the NFL might win this battle. These are draft prospects they haven’t made it yet. Ok so these 150 don’t want to show up then they will bring the next 150 that will. @RapSheet @TomPelissero While I think all those restrictions are a bit excessive I think the NFL might win this battle. These are draft prospects they haven’t made it yet. Ok so these 150 don’t want to show up then they will bring the next 150 that will.

Some fans are saying that those who want to get into the NFL will find a way and will take on the burden of the bubble. Those who do not, will use this boycott as a way to get out of the commitment to going through.

VideoVegas @Brad88ford @RapSheet @TomPelissero It’s like this in life. Those who work go to work no matter the conditions. The ones who find excuses will always find excuses but then crying when the opportunity doesn’t come knocking. That’s what life is all about. There will be free agents that outwork the drafted @RapSheet @TomPelissero It’s like this in life. Those who work go to work no matter the conditions. The ones who find excuses will always find excuses but then crying when the opportunity doesn’t come knocking. That’s what life is all about. There will be free agents that outwork the drafted

Fans continued to harp on the fact that there are probably 150 other players willing to come in and take their place.

BengalMario @bigo5397 @RapSheet @TomPelissero I am sure they can find another 150 that would love to get those invites @RapSheet @TomPelissero I am sure they can find another 150 that would love to get those invites

This fan points out how Covid-19 essentially wasn't a factor in the playoffs but says it is hypocritical to return to the 2020 era for the combine.

MNSportsSnob @MNSportsSnob @RapSheet @TomPelissero So COVID magically disappeared during the playoffs because obviously owners/teams told NFL they didn't work this hard and get this far to have any players unavailable but now that SB is over COVID has reemerged? Cool @RapSheet @TomPelissero So COVID magically disappeared during the playoffs because obviously owners/teams told NFL they didn't work this hard and get this far to have any players unavailable but now that SB is over COVID has reemerged? Cool

This is a common response from people, saying it is only going to open the door for prospects that otherwise wouldn't get a shot.

Brad @ridiculousbrad @RapSheet @TomPelissero Wouldn’t this just open the door for other players at the combine? @RapSheet @TomPelissero Wouldn’t this just open the door for other players at the combine?

Dominic Woods @domiwoods11 @RapSheet @TomPelissero Because it’s hypocrisy from the @nfl they relax the restrictions for the entire playoffs and had packed stadiums and had over 70 plus thousand at the super bowl but want combine prospects to be in a bubble @RapSheet @TomPelissero Because it’s hypocrisy from the @nfl they relax the restrictions for the entire playoffs and had packed stadiums and had over 70 plus thousand at the super bowl but want combine prospects to be in a bubble

Fans are unimpressed with how the league is treating each venue and event differently, with varying levels of severity and accompanying security measures.

Vin Okaw @VinnyOkaw @RapSheet @TomPelissero Good. The bubble restrictions are ridiculous. Especially after we all just watched 70k people partying maskless at the superbowl and the magic disappearance of covid throughout the playoffs @RapSheet @TomPelissero Good. The bubble restrictions are ridiculous. Especially after we all just watched 70k people partying maskless at the superbowl and the magic disappearance of covid throughout the playoffs

Will NFL prospects follow through?

Marcus Mariota at the 2015 Scouting Combine

Like any other draft class, players have worked for nearly their entire lives to get drafted into the NFL. They've been clobbered, beaten down and have experienced immeasurable highs and lows, spending year after year working their tails off. Will an uncomfortable week in Indianapolis really be enough to get them to risk it all? It seems like the wrong battle to fight at the worst time from a career perspective.

Any players that skip the combine are at risk of compromising their NFL careers. Teams might even begin wondering if they will follow the rules of their programs. If they can't follow the rules of what is essentially a job interview, how can they be trusted to show up in the fourth quarter?

Edited by David Nyland