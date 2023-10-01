Justin Fields and the Bears had a 21-point lead in Week 4 against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. However, Chicago blew the three touchdown lead to Denver, losing the game 31- 28. The loss drops the Bears to 0 - 4 while the Broncos got their first win of the season.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to express their shock and anger over the blown lead by Fields and the Bears:

Some fans are stating that the Bears are in the market to get current USC quarterback Caleb Williams:

More fans went in on Fields and the Bears collapse against the Broncos in Week 4:

In the loss, the Bears' top pick in the 2021 draft went 28 of 35 for 335 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Two of those touchdowns went to tight end Cole Kmet while wide receiver DJ Moore and running back Khalil Herbert scored the others.

This was, by far, Fields' best game this season as he had three touchdowns combined in the first three games. The 335 yards and four touchdowns are both the most in a game in his young career.

Is Justin Fields the answer for the Bears?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

The easy answer is that Fields is in his third season in the league, but it does have fans wondering if they should move on. Bears were reportedly chanting Williams' name as they left the game against the Broncos. The reigining Heisman Trophy winner is seen as the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

However, Williams could stay as USC for his senior season if he wants. Justin Fields entered this season with hopes of becoming the franchise quarterback as the team added Moore to help the offense.

Now, fans are wondering if the former Ohio State star is the future. He improved from his rookie season to last season. Fields went from 1,870 yards in 2021 to 2,242 yards in 2022. Time will tell if Fields and the Bears can turn it around in 2023 and slience the Caleb Williams talk.