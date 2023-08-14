In terms of fantasy football, many of the best players in 2022 will burst onto the scene as rookies, and will look to up their game in 2023.

These second-year players proved they were worth the hype heading into last year after being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many of these players may still fly under the radar when it comes to fantasy football, with players of the game still doubting their ability to be consistent performers at the next level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For this piece, all fantasy points will be 1-point PPR, and stats come from fantasypros.com.

Fantasy Football: second-year stars who could breakout in 2023

#5 - James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

There was plenty of hype for Bills running back James Cook after he was taken in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The younger brother of Dalvin Cook put up just 507 yards and two scores as he battled Devin Singletary and Nyheim Hines for touches, as well as QB Josh Allen.

However, Hines suffered a season-ending injury before training camp started, and Singletary was let go in the 2023 offseason. This leaves the door open for Cook, as long as he can beat out Damien Harris for a starting berth.

He's ranked as RB30, with an ADP of #79, meaning he could be an excellent late-round snag.

#4 - Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

NFL - Jahan Dotson of the Commanders vs Browns

A first-round pick a year ago, Jahan Dotson struggled with injuries last year but was great when healthy. In just 12 starts, he had seven receiving touchdowns, the joint-most for all rookie wide receivers.

Expand Tweet

Dotson enters 2023 healthier and more familiar with the Commanders' scheme, meaning his overall ADP of #97 is a potential steal in the latter rounds of your draft.

Fantasy Football: second-year stars who could breakout in 2023

NFL - Rachaad White at Buccaneers Training camp

As the 2022 season progressed rookie running back Rachaad White became a bigger figure in the Bucs' offense, eventually replacing Leonard Fournette, who was later cut.

It's all change in Tampa, as Baker Mayfield will be QB1 replacing Tom Brady, and with White becoming RB1. His current ADP is #66, but when you consider Mayfield relied on his RBs so much in Cleveland with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, he could be a steal in round five of your fantasy football drafts.

#2 - George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL - George Pickens of the Steelers vs Buccaneers

WR George Pickens grew as the 2022 season progressed, eventually developing a great rapport with fellow rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback. Pickens clocked up over 800 receiving yards and four scores in just 12 starts, as he put himself in the reckoning for the Steelers' WR1 slot.

Pickens has looked excellent so far during training camp and the preseason, including this ridiculous catch during Steelers' recent open practice.

Expand Tweet

Pickens' current ADP is #81, and he's ranked as WR36 on fantasypros.com, which could prove to be excellent value in the long run.

#1 - Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson at Jets Camp Football

Despite Garrett Wilson topping 1,000 yards and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, he can still breakout in 2023. This is after the Jets acquired legendary QB Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, meaning Wilson is primed for a better year in 2023.

Wilson is ranked as WR10 going into the season, but he can easily end the year within the top-5 should he and Rodgers' connect early on this year.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer