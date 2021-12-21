NFL Fantasy Football: Best and worst Week 16 matchups - Start 'Em Sit'Em

Your fantasy football playoffs are either in full swing this week or will begin next week in Week 16. Either way, every matchup from here on is crucial, and picking the wrong players can send you packing early.

After last week's wave of players landing on the COVID-19 list, over 40 more were added on Monday. With names like Travis Kelce and Jared Goff part of the latest group, any given fantasy football roster can have three or four starters out or questionable for Week 16. Based on those who are already on the COVID-19 list and matchups in Week 16, here is who you should start or sit.

NFL Fantasy Football: Start 'Em

RB James Robinson - vs New York Jets

James Robinson was a casualty of Urban Meyer's coaching, limiting the talented running back and ultimately slowing down the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. Urban Meyer was fired and James Robinson stepped up with his best fantasy football score since Week 10.

Robinson had 75 yards against the Houston Texans and could have easily had 100+ yards if the Jaguars weren't trying to make a comeback. Some see him as a questionable starter against the New York Jets in Week 16, but Robinson has a ceiling of a RB2 and 75+ yards.

QB Tom Brady - vs Carolina Panthers

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Including the playoffs, Tom Brady has gone 255 consecutive starts without being shut out, the 2nd-longest streak by a quarterback all-time. Drew Brees went his entire career without being shut out in a start (304). Including the playoffs, Tom Brady has gone 255 consecutive starts without being shut out, the 2nd-longest streak by a quarterback all-time. Drew Brees went his entire career without being shut out in a start (304).

Tom Brady suffered a shutout loss in Week 15 after losing his top three pass-catchers early in the game. Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are not expected to play in Week 16 and the Panthers are still a good defense.

Antonio Brown is set to return this week and Brady is smart enough to help devise a gameplan around his available weapons to maximize their strengths. Brady could come up with a solid fantasy football performance while elevating some sleepers along the way.

NFL Fantasy Football: Sit 'Em

QB Jared Goff - vs Atlanta Falcons

Belly Up Football 🏈 @BellyUpFootball Jared Goff with his THIRD TD and the Lions lead 24-3. Jared Goff with his THIRD TD and the Lions lead 24-3. https://t.co/h3U8Ud5emG

Jared Goff seems to be on a roll lately after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, and doing so without his star tight end and two best running backs.

The Atlanta Falcons have been surprisingly good on defense at times and the Detroit Lions could get D'Andre Swift back. While Swift could give Goff some quick and easy yards, the Lions should end up running the ball more with Craig Reynolds in the mix as well.

Goff is boom-or-bust in Week 16 and getting back Swift will take some of the focus off the passing game. If you're in a heated fantasy football playoff game, Goff won't cut it.

TE Jared Cook - vs Houston Texans

Access @saintsaccessIG Jared Cook moment Jared Cook moment https://t.co/Vuy3Im4aIB

On paper, Jared Cook should have a good game against the Texans in Week 16. But Cook has had one of his worst seasons in the last five years and his confidence is likely shaken after dropping an easy score in Week 15 in the overtime loss.

Cook is consistently targeted each week, but he has been unable to get any big plays from his targets. There are easily 12-14 better tight ends than Cook this week, and he will just bog down your overall fantasy football score in the semi-finals this week.

