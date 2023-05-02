Create

NFL fifth-year option tracker: Exploring contract situation for 2020 NFL Draft stars?

By Nick Igbokwe
May 02, 2023
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, there have been moves, rumors, and everything we've come to expect and love from the league. With this year's NFL Draft in the past, it's high time we look at the future of players drafted in 2020. The deadline for franchises to activate or decline the fifth-year option for the 2020 Draft class is today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Let's see what the fifth-year option means and look at the 2023 NFL fifth-year option tracker.

What is the NFL fifth-year option?

Prospects chosen in the first round of the draft, signed a four-year rookie deal with a franchise option for a fifth season built into the contract. Teams must decide on picking a player's fifth-year option at the end of the player's third year but before May 3, 2023, of the following league year.

The option formula considers an array of qualities. The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed and assures the fourth-year option base salary.

Even if a fifth-year option is not picked up, players can pen long-term extensions with their team throughout the 2023 season before the free agency window.

NFL Draft fifth-year Option Tracker 2023

Here's how the 2020 Draft first round has shaped up to be at the time of writing:

Pick in 2020

Player

Position

Team

Exercised?

1

Joe Burrow

QB

Cincinnati Bengals

Yes

2

Chase Young

DE

Washington Redskins

No

3

Jeff Okudah

CB

Atlanta Falcons

____

4

Andrew Thomas

T

New York Giants

____

5

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Miami Dolphins

Yes

6

Justin Herbert

QB

Los Angeles Chargers

Yes

7

Derrick Brown

DT

Carolina Panthers

Yes

8

Isaiah Simmons

LB

Arizona Cardinals

No

9

C.J. Henderson

CB

Carolina Panthers

No

10

Jedrick Wills

T

Cleveland Browns

Yes

11

Mekhi Becton

T

New York Jets

____

12

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Las Vegas Raiders

____

13

Tristan Wirfs

T

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes

14

Javon Kinlaw

DT

San Francisco 49ers

No

15

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Denver Broncos

Yes

16

A.J. Terrell

CB

Atlanta Falcons

Yes

17

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Dallas Cowboys

Yes

18

Austin Jackson

T

Miami Dolphins

____

19

Damon Arnette

CB

Las Vegas Raiders

____

20

K'Lavon Chaisson

OLB

Jacksonville Jaguars

No

21

Jalen Reagor

WR

Minnesota Vikings

No

22

Justin Jefferson

WR

Minnesota Vikings

Yes

23

Kenneth Murray

LB

Los Angeles Chargers

No

24

Cesar Ruiz

C/G

New Orleans Saints

No

25

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

San Francisco 49ers

Yes

26

Jordan Love

QB

Green Bay Packers

____

27

Jordyn Brooks

LB

Seattle Seahawks

____

28

Patrick Queen

LB

Baltimore Ravens

No

29

Isaiah Wilson

T

Tennessee Titans

____

30

Noah Igbinoghene

CB

Miami Dolphins

____

31

Jeff Gladney

CB

San Francisco 49ers

____

32

Clyde

Edwards-Helaire

RB

Kansas City Chiefs

_

What is the 2020 NFL Draft most famous for?

Aside from the puzzling number of players out of the league due to legal issues, the 2020 Draft is most famous for their strength at the QB position.

This draft is noteworthy for producing one of the most vital quarterback classes in NFL history, with five Pro Bowlers, spearheaded by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, followed by Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Tyler Huntley.

All of the QBs, as mentioned earlier, are starters for their sides, and they all made the 2023 postseason. The draft class will likely have a Super Bowl-winning QB if they keep up at this startling pace of development.

2020 NFL Draft Selection Breakdown

The following is the lowdown of the 255 players selected by position:

  • 1 safety/linebacker
  • 1 long snapper
  • 2 punters
  • 3 placekickers
  • 9 centers
  • 12 tight ends
  • 13 quarterbacks
  • 18 running backs
  • 18 offensive guards
  • 18 defensive ends
  • 20 safeties
  • 20 offensive tackles
  • 20 defensive tackles
  • 27 cornerbacks
  • 35 wide receivers
  • 38 linebackers

