NFL fifth-year option tracker: Exploring contract situation for 2020 NFL Draft stars?

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, there have been moves, rumors, and everything we've come to expect and love from the league. With this year's NFL Draft in the past, it's high time we look at the future of players drafted in 2020. The deadline for franchises to activate or decline the fifth-year option for the 2020 Draft class is today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Let's see what the fifth-year option means and look at the 2023 NFL fifth-year option tracker.
What is the NFL fifth-year option?
Prospects chosen in the first round of the draft, signed a four-year rookie deal with a franchise option for a fifth season built into the contract. Teams must decide on picking a player's fifth-year option at the end of the player's third year but before May 3, 2023, of the following league year.
The option formula considers an array of qualities. The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed and assures the fourth-year option base salary.
Even if a fifth-year option is not picked up, players can pen long-term extensions with their team throughout the 2023 season before the free agency window.
NFL Draft fifth-year Option Tracker 2023
Here's how the 2020 Draft first round has shaped up to be at the time of writing:
What is the 2020 NFL Draft most famous for?
Aside from the puzzling number of players out of the league due to legal issues, the 2020 Draft is most famous for their strength at the QB position.
This draft is noteworthy for producing one of the most vital quarterback classes in NFL history, with five Pro Bowlers, spearheaded by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, followed by Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Tyler Huntley.
All of the QBs, as mentioned earlier, are starters for their sides, and they all made the 2023 postseason. The draft class will likely have a Super Bowl-winning QB if they keep up at this startling pace of development.
2020 NFL Draft Selection Breakdown
The following is the lowdown of the 255 players selected by position:
- 1 safety/linebacker
- 1 long snapper
- 2 punters
- 3 placekickers
- 9 centers
- 12 tight ends
- 13 quarterbacks
- 18 running backs
- 18 offensive guards
- 18 defensive ends
- 20 safeties
- 20 offensive tackles
- 20 defensive tackles
- 27 cornerbacks
- 35 wide receivers
- 38 linebackers
