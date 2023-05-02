NFL fifth-year option tracker: Exploring contract situation for 2020 NFL Draft stars?

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, there have been moves, rumors, and everything we've come to expect and love from the league. With this year's NFL Draft in the past, it's high time we look at the future of players drafted in 2020. The deadline for franchises to activate or decline the fifth-year option for the 2020 Draft class is today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Let's see what the fifth-year option means and look at the 2023 NFL fifth-year option tracker.

What is the NFL fifth-year option?

Prospects chosen in the first round of the draft, signed a four-year rookie deal with a franchise option for a fifth season built into the contract. Teams must decide on picking a player's fifth-year option at the end of the player's third year but before May 3, 2023, of the following league year.

The option formula considers an array of qualities. The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed and assures the fourth-year option base salary.

Even if a fifth-year option is not picked up, players can pen long-term extensions with their team throughout the 2023 season before the free agency window.

NFL Draft fifth-year Option Tracker 2023

Here's how the 2020 Draft first round has shaped up to be at the time of writing:

Pick in 2020 Player Position Team Exercised? 1 Joe Burrow QB Cincinnati Bengals Yes 2 Chase Young DE Washington Redskins No 3 Jeff Okudah CB Atlanta Falcons ____ 4 Andrew Thomas T New York Giants ____ 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins Yes 6 Justin Herbert QB Los Angeles Chargers Yes 7 Derrick Brown DT Carolina Panthers Yes 8 Isaiah Simmons LB Arizona Cardinals No 9 C.J. Henderson CB Carolina Panthers No 10 Jedrick Wills T Cleveland Browns Yes 11 Mekhi Becton T New York Jets ____ 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Las Vegas Raiders ____ 13 Tristan Wirfs T Tampa Bay Buccaneers Yes 14 Javon Kinlaw DT San Francisco 49ers No 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Denver Broncos Yes 16 A.J. Terrell CB Atlanta Falcons Yes 17 CeeDee Lamb WR Dallas Cowboys Yes 18 Austin Jackson T Miami Dolphins ____ 19 Damon Arnette CB Las Vegas Raiders ____ 20 K'Lavon Chaisson OLB Jacksonville Jaguars No 21 Jalen Reagor WR Minnesota Vikings No 22 Justin Jefferson WR Minnesota Vikings Yes 23 Kenneth Murray LB Los Angeles Chargers No 24 Cesar Ruiz C/G New Orleans Saints No 25 Brandon Aiyuk WR San Francisco 49ers Yes 26 Jordan Love QB Green Bay Packers ____ 27 Jordyn Brooks LB Seattle Seahawks ____ 28 Patrick Queen LB Baltimore Ravens No 29 Isaiah Wilson T Tennessee Titans ____ 30 Noah Igbinoghene CB Miami Dolphins ____ 31 Jeff Gladney CB San Francisco 49ers ____ 32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Kansas City Chiefs _

What is the 2020 NFL Draft most famous for?

Aside from the puzzling number of players out of the league due to legal issues, the 2020 Draft is most famous for their strength at the QB position.

This draft is noteworthy for producing one of the most vital quarterback classes in NFL history, with five Pro Bowlers, spearheaded by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, followed by Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Tyler Huntley.

All of the QBs, as mentioned earlier, are starters for their sides, and they all made the 2023 postseason. The draft class will likely have a Super Bowl-winning QB if they keep up at this startling pace of development.

2020 NFL Draft Selection Breakdown

The following is the lowdown of the 255 players selected by position:

1 safety/linebacker

1 long snapper

2 punters

3 placekickers

9 centers

12 tight ends

13 quarterbacks

18 running backs

18 offensive guards

18 defensive ends

20 safeties

20 offensive tackles

20 defensive tackles

27 cornerbacks

35 wide receivers

38 linebackers

