The 2024 NFL free agency frenzy is well and truly underway, with many of the league's GMs taking big swings to improve their teams for 2024.

While many of the offensive stars such as Derrick Henry and Kirk Cousins have already found new homes in Baltimore and Atlanta respectively, many of the NFL's premier defensive talents are still without a new team.

This may be down to contract demands, injury worries or simply the player taking their time before taking the next step in their career. Which defensive stars are still available in 2024 free agency?

2024 NFL free agency best defensive players available

#5. Chase Young

Despite being selected second overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Chase Young might find himself on his third team during his short career this offseason.

Young has struggled mightily with injuries, both as a member of the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers only acquired Young in a trade midway through 2023, but he didn't show enough to earn himself a new contract there.

Young hasn't played more than 10 games in a season since his rookie year in 2020, so he will likely accept a modest deal to continue his NFL career.

#4. Shaquille Leonard

Shaq Leonard had a blistering start to his NFL career, being voted All-Pro in all of his first four seasons and winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018.

Leonard led the league in tackles with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, wreaking havoc among opposition offenses throughout his short career.

However, he had back surgery in 2022, and after seeing limited snaps in 2023 was released by the Colts and picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles.

At 29 years old, he enters free agency after a couple of down years. But Leonard will surely have interested parties chasing his signature.

#3. Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell might be in the twilight of his career, but he can still be a valuable asset for a contending team to pick up for 2024.

The 37-year-old started all 17 games last term showing no signs of slowing down, and still amassing 6.5 sacks and 56 total tackles.

The six-time Pro Bowl DE can provide invaluable experience to teams with younger units, having played in an almighty 244 games across his storied career.

#2. Bobby Wagner

Like Campbell, Bobby Wagner might be heading toward the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he should still receive interest during free agency.

Wagner has been voted All-Pro on 10 occasions and made nine Pro Bowls. He's also led the NFL in tackles on three occasions, including in 2023 — an indication he still has plenty to offer.

#1. D.J. Reader

Former Cincinnati Bengals DT D.J. Reader will likely garner much interest from teams looking for defensive stars. Reader has been an unsung hero of the Bengals' defense, proving to be one of the best run-stuff interior linemen in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Reader, he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon injury during 2023 which ended his season prematurely, something which his new employers will be sure to take note of.

Despite the injury woes, Reader will only be 30 years old by the time the 2024 season rolls around, meaning he'll likely be in the NFL for a while yet.

