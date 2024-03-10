NFL free agency 2024: Top 10 WRs available feat. Odell Beckham Jr, Marquise Brown

NFL free agency opens on March 13, as the new league year begins.

Heading into the new league year, several NFL teams will have their eye on certain wide receivers.

Let us look at the top 10 WRs available in free agency per PFF.

Top 10 WR available in free agency

#10, Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas will be released

The New Orleans Saints released longtime WR Michael Thomas, allowing him to be a free agent.

Thomas has spent his entire career with the Saints since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Last season, Thomas caught 39 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown in 10 games but has been plagued by injuries in the last four years.

#9, DJ Chark

DJ Chark played one season in Carolina

DJ Chark is the ninth-ranked WR and enters free agency for the second straight season.

Chark Jr signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last season and recorded 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

Before signing with the Panthers, Chark played for the Detroit Lions for one season and the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years.

#8, Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne had four touchdowns last season

Kendrick Bourne is set to be a free agent this week after playing three years with the New England Patriots.

Bourne entered the league with the San Francisco 49ers and spent four years there. He eventually signed a three-year $15 million deal with the Patriots before the 2021 season.

Last season, Bourne played in eight games, recording 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

#7, Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel played for three years in Washington

Curtis Samuel is a pending free agent and the seventh-ranked WR per PFF.

Samuel played in 16 games last season, recording 62 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns for the Washington Commanders.

#6, Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd is a pending free agent

Tyler Boyd is a pending free agent after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boyd is the Bengals' No. 3 option behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, he has been a solid receiver throughout his career.

Last season, Boyd recorded 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns.

#5, Odell Beckham Jr

OBJ is a pending free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens last off-season.

He recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Ravens.

#4, Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis has been Buffalo's No. 2 option

Gabe Davis is set to hit the open market after playing out his rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis was chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the 4th round with the 128th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He is the Bills' No. 2 receiver option behind Stefon Diggs. Last season, he dealt with injuries, recording 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

#3, Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney had one touchdown last season

Darnell Mooney is PFF's third-ranked WR heading into NFL free agency.

Mooney was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 173rd pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Last season, he recorded 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown.

#2, Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley played one season with Jacksonville

Calvin Ridley is a pending free agent after playing one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season and was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville.

There, he recorded 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

#1, Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown is the No. 1 ranked free agent WR per PFF.

Brown was selected 25th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and spent three years there before being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown played two years in Arizona and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns last year.

