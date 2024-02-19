NFL Free Agency 2024: Top 5 landing spots for RB Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders may face 2024 without star running back Josh Jacobs, who looks set to hit the free agency market.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, and has made two Pro Bowls since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019. Jacobs has 5,545 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns so far during his short career and 197 catches for 1,448 yards.

Jacobs had the franchise tag placed on him at the start of the 2023 season, meaning he's likely to walk this offseason should a deal not be reached before free agency begins. But where will Jacobs land when he hits the market?

Josh Jacobs' top free agency landing spots

#5 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans look set to lose star running back Derrick Henry, who said his goodbyes at Nissan Stadium at the end of last season.

They may look to fill the void left by Henry by swooping for Josh Jacobs in free agency. Only the Washington Commanders have more cap space entering 2024, so if they want to be aggressive with new HC Brian Callahan, this could be a shrewd acquisition.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles let Miles Sanders walk after their Super Bowl loss back in 2022, and whilst D'Andre Swift was decent, adding a true RB1 to this offense could give it the spark it missed in 2023.

Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell are arguably better as rotational pieces and not as true starters in the NFL, unlike the workhorse Josh Jacobs.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking likely to cut ties with QB Russell Wilson this offseason, and may want to revamp their entire backfield by acquiring Josh Jacobs from their AFC West rival Raiders.

The Broncos have Javonte Williams as their starter. But he didn't look nearly as efficient coming back from a gruesome ACL injury, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry versus 4.4 during his outstanding rookie campaign in 2021.

Denver may not have the cap space for this move, but a long-term contract may be an appealing one to Jacobs.

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans won the AFC South with star rookie QB C.J. Stroud, and can take the next step if they're able to upgrade their running back room. Devin Singletary is the starter, but Jacobs would be a monumental upgrade over the former Bills RB.

Houston has the 5th-most cap space entering the free agency period, so finances wouldn't be an issue should they want to make the move.

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

If J.K. Dobbins can't stay healthy, the Ravens will be looking to upgrade their RB room before the next season. The trio of Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill are great complimentary pieces, but they lack a true RB1 like Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs will surely be open to the move, as Baltimore possesses one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and is a highly run-heavy offense.

