The New York Giants look set to lose star running back Saquon Barkley once the 2024 free agency period gets underway.

When healthy, Barkley has been one of the league's most exciting players since he was drafted second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In six seasons, Saquon has amassed 7,311 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns in 74 games.

Having been franchise-tagged for the 2023 season, Barkley looks set to leave New York this offseason, and at just 27, he will have plenty of suitors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley free agency landing spots

#5 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season by adding some offensive fire-power in Saquon Barkley.

They may lose Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon during the offseason, so adding Barkley may give fans something to cheer about. Cincinnati has the seventh-most cap space in the NFL, but if they hold onto Mixon, you can effectively rule them out of the Barkley sweepstakes.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Saquon Barkley to the Dallas Cowboys would send shockwaves across the NFL, something Dallas owner Jerry Jones loves to do.

Tony Pollard had a below-par season in 2023, his first as a starter, so the Cowboys may look elsewhere with such a talent hitting the market. Dallas would also love to get one over on their long-time NFC East rivals.

Saquon Barkley free agency landing spots

#3 Houston Texans

Another Texas team Saquon Barkley could land in is Houston, with C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Houston is coming off an excellent 2023 season, having won the AFC South with a 10-6 record and beating the Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard. They did so with Devin Singletary as their lead back.

However, adding Barkley to their offense could elevate them to a genuine AFC contender for years to come.

#2 Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are looking to overhaul their roster for 2024, holding the first and ninth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They may take a quarterback with one of their premier picks, so teaming them up with an elite RB like Saquon Barkley could only be of aid to a rookie QB. The Bears also have the third-most cap space in the NFL, so money won't be an issue should they pursue Saquon Barkley.

#1 Baltimore Ravens

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Arguably the best landing spot for Saquon Barkley could be with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens once again lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury in 2023, relying on the trio of Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill.

Despite the below-par backfield, the Ravens made it to the AFC Championship game before falling to the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. Should they pick up a star back in Saquon Barkley, they could become a Super Bowl-winning team themselves.