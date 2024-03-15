NFL Free Agency: 5 underrated additions in 2024 ft. Russell Wilson, Darious Williams

The 2024 NFL Free Agency has been one of the most exciting in recent memory. Pro Bowlers are joining contenders; players are moving to their former teams' conference rivals, while the Los Angeles Chargers are trading away experienced pass catchers for a bag of chips.

Now that we've seen most dominoes fall, it's time to rate the most slept-on additions in 2024 Free Agency.

Five underrated 2024 NFL Free Agency additions

Let's examine the most underrated moves of this year's free agency:

#5 Geno Stone, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals

Salary: 2 years, $14 million

The Seattle Seahawks entered free agency with a safety position vacancy. They've done a great job signing Geno Stone on a bargain deal to fill that hole.

Stone had a breakout year in 2023, snagging a career-high seven interceptions. He's the 16th-highest-paid player, a steal for a player who amassed almost double-digit picks in the just-concluded NFL season.

#4 Jordan Whitehead, Safety - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Salary: 2 years, $10.5 million

Whitehead started his career on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a contributing member to their Super Bowl 2020 win. Following his initial deal, he left to join the New York Jets, where he performed admirably.

The Buccaneers saw enough and have re-signed him to a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He will join Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to make one of the most fearsome safety duos in the league.

#3 Leonard Floyd, Defensive End - San Francisco 49ers

Salary: 2 years, $20 million

The San Francisco 49ers were one win away from earning NFL supremacy but eventually fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs. They've now added a future Pro Bowler in Leonard Floyd.

Floyd is earning $10 million a year, a bargain for a player of his talent. He will join proven stars Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave on the defensive side of the ball. The 49ers' opponents are in for a battering anytime they come up against the dynamic trio.

#2 Darious Williams, Cornerback - Los Angeles Rams

Salary: 3 years, $22.5 million

The Los Angeles Rams are undergoing a phenomenal rebuild under Sean McVay. They've added an elite ball hawk in Darious Williams on a below-market deal.

Williams isn't a top-20 earner at his position despite being fresh off a four-interception and career-high 19 pass breakups season. He will join the NFC powerhouse and attempt to lead them to a deep postseason run in subsequent seasons.

#1 Russell Wilson, Quarterback - Pittsburgh Steelers

Salary: 1 year, $1.2 million

Former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is the most underrated free agent signing of 2024.

When have you seen a nine-time Pro Bowler join a franchise via free agency on a one-year, $1.2 million deal? That's right. It has never happened and is unlikely to happen anytime soon again.

Wilson hasn't been at his best for most of the three seasons, but the quarterback can still cook when playing in the right environment. He will get all the support he needs from Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, and there's little to lose for both parties but plenty to gain.

If Russ doesn't perform well, the Steelers could jettison the deal at the end of the season. However, if he does, the team will have their best quarterback since the retired Ben Roethlisberger.