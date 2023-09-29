NFL Gambling suspensions: League announces new guidelines for players

The NFL has made changes to its long-standing gambling policy this week, which is welcome news to the players. Per the updated policy, the league has lessened the penalty for players who bet on other sports while on NFL property or NFL business.

There will be a two-game suspension as a first offense, previously being a six-game suspension. However, it’s a six-game suspension for a second offense and a one-year suspension for a third offense.

The punishment has elevated for betting on NFL games. Any player who bets on a game involving his team now faces a minimum suspension of two years, doubling the previous minimum suspension of a year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams about the modification to the gambling policy:

Expand Tweet

Every suspension is decided by the league in the end. Although the NFL works with the NFL Players Association on these matters, Goodell and the league have complete and final control over the policy.

Players are still allowed to bet on non-NFL sporting events, but not while on the job. This bring up an interesting matter to some. How it’s not an insult to the ethics of the sport to place a wager outside the team building, but becomes one once the player enters said team building?

Moreover, there is no sign that the NFL has cushioned the rules for non-players. Any non-player who bets on any sport, whether it's the NFL or not, faces severe punishment, up to and including being fired by the league.

Players that benefit from the NFL's change in its gambling policy

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

With the change to the policy, two current players are eligible to return as early as next week. Goodell and the league is reinstating Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿, effective Monday.

Expand Tweet

Williams and Petit-Frere still had two weeks remaining on their current suspensions ahead of the gambling policy changes.

The league and the NFLPA released a joint statement about the changes:

"The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game. The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment."

The NFL has banned numerous players since implementing its gambling policy, including a couple of suspensions before the 2023 season. Williams and Petit-Frere are the lone suspended players impacted by this change in the policy.