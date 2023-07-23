NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 23: Which Packers star also played for the Colts?

NFL Immaculate Grid is a fun new daily trivia game and an excellent way to test your football knowledge before the 2023 NFL season.

On today's trivia, we will look at a Green Bay Packers star that also played for the Indianapolis Colts. Quite a few players hold that distinction, and we will discuss the most famous of them here.

Geoff Bradley @GeoffBradley14 Brevon Gude of Avon HS is presented with his National Football Foundation scholar athlete award by Coach Mark Bless and former Colt and Packer great Mike Prior pic.twitter.com/CdBJyIPlCX

NFL Immaculate Grid July 23: Which Green Bay Packers star also played for the Indianapolis Colts?

During his distinguished NFL career, former American football safety Mike Prior played for the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the Illinois State alum in the seventh round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Prior played his debut season with the Tampa Bay Bucs in 1985.

He was this close to cracking the starting lineup in his rookie year, but the late addition of David Greenwood scuppered his efforts. Hence, Immaculate Grid star Mike Prior was merely entrusted with special team action in his first year at the professional level. He eventually left the Bucs after sustaining a wrist injury in 1986.

His next stop was in Indianapolis, as the Colts signed him on a short-term contract in February 1987. The team cut him on September 1, 1987, but later returned as a replacement piece in the 1987 NFL Strike; following the strike, he was elevated to a full team member role.

Prior's time with the Colts was peppered with highlights such as his AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award in 1989 and his successful fake punt attempt in 1990. He left the Colts in 1992 after an injury-riddled previous season.

After he departed from the Colts, Prior was signed by the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 1993 NFL season. He was brought in as a replacement for departed team star Chuck Cecil.

His time in Green Bay was spent filling numerous roles on the defense. Eventually, Prior became a crucial cog in their patented defense, snagging an interception in Super Bowl XXXI.

Mike Prior helped the Packers win that game and thus became a Super Bowl champion. He retired from the NFL after being released at the end of the 1998 NFL season. Prior certainly brought the heat to the Immaculate Gridiron.

