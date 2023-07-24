NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24: Which Miami Dolphins stars also played for the Seahawks?

A fascinating new daily trivia game called NFL Immaculate Grid is a fantastic opportunity to gauge your football expertise before the 2023 NFL campaign.

Today's question will focus on two well-known players who were standouts for both the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks. Here, we'll talk about two players that have played on both teams.

Defensive end Dion Jordan of the Oregon Ducks was selected third overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Dolphins select DE Dion Jordan of Oregon pic.twitter.com/sqDShKAvj4

After only three sacks and 46 combined tackles in his first two NFL seasons, Jordan's career didn't take off as much as he'd have liked. He then missed the entire 2015 campaign after breaking the league's drug use regulation.

His time in Miami with the Dolphins came to an end as a result, and from 2017 to 2018, he was a Seahawks backup defensive end who totaled 5.5 sacks before leaving to line up for the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Dion Jordan is yet to announce his retirement from the league and currently is a free agent.

Auburn Football @AuburnFootball



Tied 19-19 with a little over two minutes remaining, Auburn drove 73 yards to the Oregon one-yard line and won the game with a @wesbyrum field goal as time expired. On this day, the Tigers faced Oregon in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.Tied 19-19 with a little over two minutes remaining, Auburn drove 73 yards to the Oregon one-yard line and won the game with a @wesbyrum field goal as time expired. pic.twitter.com/WZinU5ErTl

Olindo Mare also suited up for both the Miami Dolphins and the Seahawks

Olindo Mare is a retired placekicker. The New York Giants initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1996. He played collegiate football at Syracuse and MacMurray. Mare, who was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 1999, starred for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers.

After completing his first campaign with the New York Giants' practice squad, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent most of his playing life and eventually cemented his reputation as the team's most productive player.

In 1999, after leading the NFL in both field goal attempts and made field goals, he received an All-Pro mention and a Pro Bowl nomination. He had the highest field goal percentage in the league in 2001. After spending 10 years with the Dolphins, Mare continues to hold the team's record for most points scored with 1,048 today.

Mare played a total of 48 games for the Seahawks from 2008 to 2010. In total, Mare made 235 of his field goal efforts and 487 of his extra point attempts in his 16 years in the league.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!