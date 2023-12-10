NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Bengals vs. Colts in Week 14?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 14 of the 2023 season. Both teams come into the game with decent records and could fancy themselves to come out with the W.

Indianapolis comes into the game 7-5, and Jim Irsay's franchise is performing above their preseason expectations. The Colts come into Week 14 on a four-game winning streak, going from lottery team to postseason hopefuls within a month.

They are doing this without rookie franchise QB Anthony Richardson, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the year. The future of Indianapolis hasn't been this bright in a while.

As for Cincinnati, the team just ended a three-game losing streak with a Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals are missing franchise QB Joe Burrow, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a wrist injury.

Coming into Week 14, the Bengals have a 6-6 record and barely hold on to their playoff dreams. They'll need a victory against the Colts and more down the line to make it out of the super-competitive AFC Conference.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals inactives Week 14

According to the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report, three players for the franchise's must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts are questionable. These players are D'Ante Smith, Tyler Boyd, and D.J. Reader. All three players missed significant time in training this week, and they will be game-time decisions.

Furthermore, six Bengals players aren't assigned heading into Week 14, but their names appear on the injury report. These players are Chase Brown, Akeem Davis-Gaither, B.J. Hill, Sam Hubbard, Jonah Williams, and DJ Turner II. Each of the above six players was a full participant in Friday's training session but required rest for some period during the week.

Indianapolis Colts inactives Week 14

As for Indianapolis, four players have been ruled out of their Week 14 fixture against Cincinnati. These players are Julius Brents, Braden Smith, E.J. Speed, and Jonathan Taylor. All four players missed training this week, so the Colts have decided to sit them out of Sunday's game.

Furthermore, defensive back Ameer Speed is listed as questionable, while defensive end Tyquan Lewis and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are listed as unspecified. Their statuses would be more apparent closer to the game.