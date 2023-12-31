NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Chiefs vs Bengals in Week 17?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in a pivotal Week 17 matchup in the 2023 NFL season. This AFC Conference matchup could significantly impact both teams' postseason aspirations.

Surprisingly, Kansas has not clinched their divisional title, and they are no longer in the race for the number one AFC playoff seed. Hence, they must win one of their remaining two games to clinch the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes and Co haven't had the best of years in 2023, and their season has been plagued by dropped passes, officiating outbursts, and off-the-field issues.

The Chiefs don't look like the dominant force they've been in the past half-decade, but they're still a dangerous opponent when the stakes are high.

As for Cincinnati, the team knows they need to win their remaining two games and hopes that results go in their favor to make the playoffs.

The Bengals have yet to be lucky with injuries in 2023, and their 8-7 record isn't a fair summation of their season. The Bengals would have to beat the Chiefs without franchise superstar Joe Burrow, who is out with a season-ending wrist injury.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives Week 17

According to the Chiefs' official website, they will need two players for their Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.

Kansas has ruled out offensive tackle Donovan Smith and wide receiver Kadarius Toney due to neck and hip injuries, respectively. Both players didn't participate in training this week, so they won't be risked for the Week 17 matchup.

Furthermore, four Kansas players have been listed as questionable for the game. The affected players are L'Jarius Sneed, Isiah Pacheco, Joshua Williams, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. All of whom missed significant portions of practice this week.

Cincinnati Bengals Inactives in Week 17

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, their players have yet to be expressly ruled out of their game against the Chiefs.

Rather, their injury report lists wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Jalen Davis as questionable. Both players missed training sessions this week, so they'll be making game decisions for their must-win game. The rest of the players on the injury report are unassigned heading into the fixture.

