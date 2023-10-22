The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash will commence at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, Kansas City.

Here, we look at the players who are ruled out for the Chiefs vs. Chargers fixture.

NFL Inactives Tonight for Chiefs vs. Chargers in Sunday Night Football Week 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Chiefs vs Chargers in Week 7?

Which players are ruled out for the Kansas City Chiefs?

WR Justin Watson

Wideout Justin Watson is the only Chiefs player who is ruled out for the Week 7 clash against the Chargers. The receiver has been recovering from an elbow injury.

The hosts have also listed Jaylen Watson as questionable.

Which players are ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers?

WR Jalen Guyton

DL Otito Ogbonnia

CB Deane Leonard

S Alohi Gilman

The Chargers will be without wideout Jalen Guyton (knee), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) and safety Alohi Gilman (toe) this weekend.

Los Angeles has also listed Amen Ogbongbemiga and Derwin James as questionable for the matchup against the Chiefs.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 7 game

The Week 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be played on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on CBS.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Chiefs vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, October 22

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, Kansas City

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV

Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be calling the game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for the SNF Week 7 contest.