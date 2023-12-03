NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Commanders vs Dolphins in Week 13?

The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins face off in a Week 13 game on Sunday Night Football.

The Commanders come into the game on the back of three straight losses, and it wasn't pretty on Thanksgiving Day as the Dallas Cowboys blew them out. This defeat happened despite another solid performance from sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, with the shot-caller throwing for 300 yards on 28 of 44 attempts.

Unfortunately for Washington, the rest of the team wasn't as impressive, and they'll need to be on their A-game against the Dolphins to avoid another blowout loss.

As for the Dolphins, they enter the game on the back of a stellar performance in Week 12. Miami won the first-ever Black Friday game, blowing out the New York Jets. As usual, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert were excellent in the game.

Mostert was particularly impressive, with the veteran running back rushing for two touchdowns and 94 yards. The Dolphins are clear favorites against the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders Inactives Week 13

The Washington Commanders will be without two key players when they face off against Miami in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. Rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been ruled out of the game due to an elbow injury. The dynamic ball hawk hurt his elbow in the Week 11 loss to the New York Giants and missed last week’s game. He hasn't been cleared to make a return to the gridiron.

Also, defensive end James Smith-Williams will miss the Week 13 matchup due to a hamstring injury. Smith-Williams has dealt with this injury since Week 9, and the Commanders have chosen not to risk him in tonight's game.

Center Tyler Larsen is questionable due to a knee injury, while fullback Alex Armah is also questionable because of a hamstring issue.

Miami Dolphins Inactives Week 13

As for the Miami Dolphins, the team has five players listed as questionable, but none of them have been outrightly ruled out of the Washington game. The players listed as questionable are Terron Armstead, Lester Cotton, Jevon Holland and Robert Jones. All of these players were limited participants in training this week, so they have 50-50 chances of featuring thought.

The other players on the injury report aren't assigned, so they have greater chances of playing in Sunday Night Football.