NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Jaguars vs. 49ers in Week 10?

In Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams had winning records entering the game, with the Jaguars sitting at 6-2 and the 49ers at 5-3.

Jacksonville comes into the game in better shape, as they have the NFL's longest active winning streak of five games. Trevor Lawrence has been in MVP form, and his teammates have helped the team to one of the finest starts in franchise history after eight games. The Jaguars are coming off a 20-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have had an atrocious past few weeks. Kyle Shanahan's side is on a three-game losing streak, including a two-possession loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game before a Week 9 bye. Christian McCaffrey and Co. won't find it easier against a rampant Jacksonville side, but they'll need to find a way to end this putrid run of form in Week 10.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

According to the Jacksonville Jaguars official website, there are seven players on the injury report ahead of their Week 10 fixture against the San Francisco 49ers.

Of these seven, only one player has officially been ruled out of action. That player is wide receiver Zay Jones, who is suffering from a knee injury. He might have been a limited participant in this week's training. However, he isn't fit enough to participate in the game.

Other stars who are questionable for the game are Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, Ezra Cleveland, and Daniel Thomas. They were all limited participants in this week's training sessions.

San Francisco 49ers Inactives

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have 11 players on their injury report. The perennial postseason attendees have dealt with an array of injuries leading into Week 10, so it's no surprise that their injury table is that long.

Of the 11, two players have been officially ruled out of action. They are guard Aaron Banks and defensive end Drake Jackson. They are dealing with toe and knee injuries, respectively, and haven't been deemed fit enough to play on Sunday.

The rest of the injury reports are either unspecified or questionable, so don't be surprised to see them play some part in the Jaguars' game at EverBank Stadium.