NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Panthers vs Cowboys in Week 11?

The Carolina Panthers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. The Panthers have their work cut out, as the Cowboys are one of the NFC Conference favorites this season.

Dallas is fresh off a resounding 49-17 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10. America's team was electric in the game and they were led by franchise QB Dak Prescott, who had a game to remember. Prescott threw for 404 yards and 4 TDs while making 74.3% of his passes; he added one TD on the ground for good measure.

Furthermore, Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb was just as impressive, amassing 165 total yards and two touchdowns.

On the other hand, Carolina had yet another miserable game in Week 10. Bryce Young and company lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-13. That loss was the third consecutive one suffered by the Panthers to the Bears. Furthermore, Carolina has still only won a solitary game for the season. It's a tough year of rebuilding for the Carolina faithful.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers inactives

The Carolina Panthers have a lengthy injury list ahead of the crunch matchup against Dallas. According to the team website, 13 players are currently on the injury report for a plethora of reasons.

While the team hasn't given these players designations, it's easy to know the ones that won't play any part in today's game. Tight end Hayden Hurst will miss the game due to a concussion, as the pass catcher did not practice throughout the week.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson will be unavailable for the Cowboys game due to a concussion. The lockdown defender also did not participate in team practice for the entirety of the week and remains in the concussion protocol.

Dallas Cowboys inactives

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys have eight players on their injury report ahead of the Carolina matchup. However, unlike the Panthers, all of these players were full participants in Friday's training, so they'll surely be available for today's game.

The players on the Cowboys injury report are Rico Dowdle, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Peyton Hendershot, Jourdan Lewis, Osa Odighizuwa, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Tyron Smith. Hence, America's team has a stacked roster to face off against Bryce Young and the Panthers.