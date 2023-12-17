NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Patriots vs. Chiefs in Week 15?

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are set to face off in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs will go to Foxborough to play against Bill Belichick's side.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter tonight's game with an 8-5 record, which is unusual at this season stage. In contentious circumstances, the Chiefs lost their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills and would be eager to return to winning ways against the Patriots.

As for New England, the franchise is going through the motions at this point. Belichick's side enter tonight's game with a 3-10 record, putting them in second place in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At least the Patriots ended their five-game losing streak in Week 14 when they triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they'll have their work cut out against the Chiefs.

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots Inactives Week 15

According to the New England Patriots website, only running back Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as out for the Week 15 game against the Chiefs with an ankle injury. Stevenson did not participate in practice all week, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out of a potential physical game against the Chiefs.

Eight players in New England are listed as questionable. They are Christian Barmore, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Slater, Tyquan Thornton, Trent Brown, Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Pharaoh Brown. Each of these players missed some training sessions, so they aren't hundred percent heading into tonight's game.

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives Week 15

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, three players have been ruled out of tonight's game. They are running back Isiah Pacheco, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, and wide receiver Justyn Ross. These players won't feature in tonight's game due to injuries and personal reasons.

Also, due to illness, cornerback Joshua Williams is questionable for tonight's game. Williams will be evaluated in a few hours. The rest of the players on the Chiefs' injury report are unassigned, meaning there's a great chance they'd feature in tonight's game. Andy Reid's side will be eager to end their two-game losing run and get back on track to their back-to-back Super Bowl aspirations.

Josh Dobbs or Jake Browning? Check out our experts' projections for Week 15 Fantasy Football