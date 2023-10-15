NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 6?

The NFL has 17 regular season games, and each game is a grueling affair. The NFL is a contact-heavy league, so by Week 6, some of the best players are struggling or inactive due to injuries.

In this piece, we will look at the players that are out for the Week 6 Sunday games of the 2023 NFL season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

NFL Inactives for Week 6 Sunday games

Here is the official injury report for every NFL franchise heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, including each player's official injury designation.

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Commanders:

Christian Holmes - OUT

Falcons:

None

The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have an almost clean slate heading into Sunday's matchup. The only player that is ruled out is cornerback Christian Holmes.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seahawks:

Coby Bryant - OUT

Artie Burns - OUT

Bengals:

Akeem Davis-Gaither - OUT

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks are missing valuable defenders in their matchup. Hence, Geno Smith and Josh Allen could have a field day throwing to eager pass catchers.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts:

Braden Smith - OUT

Anthony Richardson - OUT

Jaguars:

Zay Jones - OUT

Christian Braswell - OUT

Walker Little - OUT

DaVon Hamilton - OUT

The Indianapolis Colts will be missing their franchise QB, Anthony Richardson, for tonight's game. Richardson is suffering a shoulder injury and is currently on the IR. The Colts will be hoping that Gardner Minshew can step in for the rookie QB and deliver a stellar performance.

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Panthers:

Miles Sanders - OUT

Vonn Bell - OUT

Xavier Woods - OUT

Chandler Zavala - OUT

Giovanni Ricci - OUT

Dolphins:

Connor Williams - OUT

As if the high-octane Dolphins weren't enough, the Carolina Panthers will be facing the best offense in the NFL with an injury-ravaged squad. Bryce Young and company might need a minor miracle to leave the stadium with a positive result.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Vikings:

Justin Jefferson - OUT

Bears:

Khalil Herbert - OUT

Travis Homer - OUT

Roschon Johnson - OUT

Terell Smith - OUT

Equanimeous St. Brown - OUT

Both teams are without vital pieces in this Week 6 matchup, however, the Vikings are the heavy favorites to snap their poor form.

San Francisco 49ers versus Cleveland Browns

49ers:

None

Browns:

Deshaun Watson - OUT

Joel Bitonio - OUT

Cedric Tillman - OUT

Deshaun Watson will be the highest-profile player to miss the 49ers vs. Browns showdown. The former Pro Bowler is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

Saints:

Juwan Johnson - OUT

Lonnie Johnson Jr. - OUT

Adam Prentice - OUT

J.T. Gray - OUT

Landon Young - OUT

Texans:

None

The New Orleans Saints have a whopping five players recently ruled out of Week 6. On the other hand, the Texans are virtually injury-free.

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots:

Cody Davis - OUT

Demario Douglas - OUT

Matthew Judon - OUT

Riley Reiff - OUT

JuJu Smith-Schuster - OUT

Cole Strange - OUT

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. - OUT

Raiders:

Justin Herron - OUT

Nate Hobbs - OUT

The New England Patriots are having a horrible season, and the injuries aren't helping matters. We will see if Bill Belichick can conjure any magic against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lions:

Brian Branch - OUT

Jahmyr Gibbs - OUT

Jonah Jackson - OUT

Zonovan Knight - OUT

James Mitchell - OUT

Emmanuel Moseley - OUT

Josh Paschal - OUT

Buccaneers:

None

The Detroit Lions have been hit with a spate of injuries heading into Week 6. The most notable absentees are star rookie Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cardinals:

Jalen Thompson - OUT

Rams:

None

Safety Jalen Thompson is the only player listed as out for this fixture.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Eagles:

Jalen Carter - OUT

Justin Evans - OUT

Darius Slay - OUT

Quez Watkins - OUT

Jets:

Brandin Echols - OUT

Justin Hardee - OUT

D.J. Reed - OUT

Eagles’ wide receiver Quez Watkins is the only offensive player ruled out of tonight's game, the rest are defensive stars.

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Giants:

Daniel Jones - OUT

Azeez Ojulari - OUT

Matt Peart - OUT

John Michael Schmitz - OUT

Andrew Thomas - OUT

Bills:

None

So, the New York Giants are in real danger of being 1-5 at the end of Week 6.

Who should you start in NFL fantasy football today?

Due to the above injury reports, there are surely going to be a number of shakeups in fantasy lineups.

Hence, you should start with the likes of Zay Flowers of the Ravens and Kyle Pitts of the Falcons. Both players will likely be their franchise's number-one targets on Sunday. That's because other pass catchers are either injured or just recovering from injuries.

You can also start with the likes of Cole Kmet, Tyler Lockett, and Zack Moss. They should get a lot of the ball in Week 6.