NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 6?

The NFL has 17 regular season games, and each game is a grueling affair. The NFL is a contact-heavy league, so by Week 6, some of the best players are struggling or inactive due to injuries.
In this piece, we will look at the players that are out for the Week 6 Sunday games of the 2023 NFL season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
NFL Inactives for Week 6 Sunday games
Here is the official injury report for every NFL franchise heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, including each player's official injury designation.
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
Commanders:
- Christian Holmes - OUT
Falcons:
- None
The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have an almost clean slate heading into Sunday's matchup. The only player that is ruled out is cornerback Christian Holmes.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Seahawks:
- Coby Bryant - OUT
- Artie Burns - OUT
Bengals:
- Akeem Davis-Gaither - OUT
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks are missing valuable defenders in their matchup. Hence, Geno Smith and Josh Allen could have a field day throwing to eager pass catchers.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Colts:
- Braden Smith - OUT
- Anthony Richardson - OUT
Jaguars:
- Zay Jones - OUT
- Christian Braswell - OUT
- Walker Little - OUT
- DaVon Hamilton - OUT
The Indianapolis Colts will be missing their franchise QB, Anthony Richardson, for tonight's game. Richardson is suffering a shoulder injury and is currently on the IR. The Colts will be hoping that Gardner Minshew can step in for the rookie QB and deliver a stellar performance.
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins
Panthers:
- Miles Sanders - OUT
- Vonn Bell - OUT
- Xavier Woods - OUT
- Chandler Zavala - OUT
- Giovanni Ricci - OUT
Dolphins:
- Connor Williams - OUT
As if the high-octane Dolphins weren't enough, the Carolina Panthers will be facing the best offense in the NFL with an injury-ravaged squad. Bryce Young and company might need a minor miracle to leave the stadium with a positive result.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Vikings:
- Justin Jefferson - OUT
Bears:
- Khalil Herbert - OUT
- Travis Homer - OUT
- Roschon Johnson - OUT
- Terell Smith - OUT
- Equanimeous St. Brown - OUT
Both teams are without vital pieces in this Week 6 matchup, however, the Vikings are the heavy favorites to snap their poor form.
San Francisco 49ers versus Cleveland Browns
49ers:
- None
Browns:
- Deshaun Watson - OUT
- Joel Bitonio - OUT
- Cedric Tillman - OUT
Deshaun Watson will be the highest-profile player to miss the 49ers vs. Browns showdown. The former Pro Bowler is still dealing with a shoulder injury.
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
Saints:
- Juwan Johnson - OUT
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. - OUT
- Adam Prentice - OUT
- J.T. Gray - OUT
- Landon Young - OUT
Texans:
- None
The New Orleans Saints have a whopping five players recently ruled out of Week 6. On the other hand, the Texans are virtually injury-free.
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Patriots:
- Cody Davis - OUT
- Demario Douglas - OUT
- Matthew Judon - OUT
- Riley Reiff - OUT
- JuJu Smith-Schuster - OUT
- Cole Strange - OUT
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr. - OUT
Raiders:
- Justin Herron - OUT
- Nate Hobbs - OUT
The New England Patriots are having a horrible season, and the injuries aren't helping matters. We will see if Bill Belichick can conjure any magic against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lions:
- Brian Branch - OUT
- Jahmyr Gibbs - OUT
- Jonah Jackson - OUT
- Zonovan Knight - OUT
- James Mitchell - OUT
- Emmanuel Moseley - OUT
- Josh Paschal - OUT
Buccaneers:
- None
The Detroit Lions have been hit with a spate of injuries heading into Week 6. The most notable absentees are star rookie Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals:
- Jalen Thompson - OUT
Rams:
- None
Safety Jalen Thompson is the only player listed as out for this fixture.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
Eagles:
- Jalen Carter - OUT
- Justin Evans - OUT
- Darius Slay - OUT
- Quez Watkins - OUT
Jets:
- Brandin Echols - OUT
- Justin Hardee - OUT
- D.J. Reed - OUT
Eagles’ wide receiver Quez Watkins is the only offensive player ruled out of tonight's game, the rest are defensive stars.
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills
Giants:
- Daniel Jones - OUT
- Azeez Ojulari - OUT
- Matt Peart - OUT
- John Michael Schmitz - OUT
- Andrew Thomas - OUT
Bills:
- None
So, the New York Giants are in real danger of being 1-5 at the end of Week 6.
Who should you start in NFL fantasy football today?
Due to the above injury reports, there are surely going to be a number of shakeups in fantasy lineups.
Hence, you should start with the likes of Zay Flowers of the Ravens and Kyle Pitts of the Falcons. Both players will likely be their franchise's number-one targets on Sunday. That's because other pass catchers are either injured or just recovering from injuries.
You can also start with the likes of Cole Kmet, Tyler Lockett, and Zack Moss. They should get a lot of the ball in Week 6.