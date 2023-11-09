NFL inactives tonight: Who is out for Bears vs Panthers on TNF in Week 10?

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers do battle on Thursday Night Football in a game that for many NFL fans, isn't expected to hit any real heights. With a collective record that reads 3-14 through the first part of the season, both teams will be looking for a win to get some confidence in the locker room.

But winning in the NFL is easier said than done as the Panthers are coming off a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Bears narrowly lost to the New Orleans Saints 24-17.

With both teams desperate for a win, this one might just buck the trend many think it will take and be a good matchup. But who is suiting up tonight?

Let's find out.

NFL inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football

Per cbssports.com:

Chicago Bears:

FB Khari Blasingame (concussion), OUT

OL Nate Davis (ankle), OUT

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), OUT

DB Terell Smith (illness) OUT;

QB Justin Fields (right thumb) QUESTIONABLE

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE

RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), QUESTIONABLE

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Panthers:

EDGE Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), OUT

CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), OUT

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), OUT

TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) OUT

WR DJ Chark (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

DOUBTFUL; S Xavier Woods (thigh), QUESTIONABLE

S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) QUESTIONABLE

LB Marquis Haynes (back) QUESTIONABLE

So as we can see, both teams are dealing with their fair share of injury issues heading into this one, and while Fields is listed as questionable, there is a feeling that it will be inactive tonight with Tyson Bagent expected to start again for the Bears.

Who should you start today for Panthers vs. Bears?

Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears

Chicago could likely win this one and we expect that receiver DJ Moore is going to have a big say on how the game goes.

The former Panther will be looking to get one over his former employer and since his 230-yard game against the Washington Commanders, he has been consistent with receiving totals of 54, 51, 55, and 44 last week. Expect more of the same.

For the Panthers and Bryce Young, it has been a difficult start to the season, winning just one game, and in truth, this kind of up-and-down form was to be expected.

Against a Chicago defense that gives up 26.9 points per game (ranks 28th), maybe Young and his favorite target, Adam Thielen, can get something cooking on national television.

Chicago should be winning this one, but it is the NFL and nothing is ever a guarantee.