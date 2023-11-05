NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Bengals vs Bills on SNF in Week 9?

The NFL's Week 9 action will end on Sunday with a hotly contested matchup between contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Their injury status matters greatly for determining how this matchup is going to go. As of the time of writing, a few players are already inactive. Here's the full injury report for both teams.

NFL Inactives for Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football sees the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off again, this time as both are grinding towards playoff spots and trying to make waves in their divisions. They will not have a clean bill of health for the game.

Bengals:

The Bengals have just one inactive right now. Josh Tupuo is dealing with a shoulder injury, so the defensive tackle has been ruled out. They do have some Questionable players:

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Knee

Joe Mixon, RB, Chest

Max Scharping, G, Knee

Everyone else on the injury report will play. That includes DE Trey Hendrickson.

Bills:

The Bills have two players ruled out for the matchup: Linebackers Baylon Spector and A.J. Klein. The rest of their injury report, including Josh Allen, will play today. Damar Hamlin is expected to be active as well. It was the Bengals game last year that saw him resuscitated on the field and taken to the hospital.

Who should you start in Sunday Night Football?

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are playing on another level right now. If the San Francisco 49ers defense couldn't slow them down, then no one can. They should feast once again regardless of matchup, so start them with confidence.

On the Buffalo Bills side, Josh Allen should never be on your bench. He's been one of the best fantasy players in the entire league, so he should start again. That also goes for Stefon Diggs.

Start Stefon Diggs in SNF

It may be best to avoid James Cook for now. His usage hasn't been great and he doesn't score touchdowns. The team also just signed Leonard Fournette, who may take even more carries from him. This figures to be an aerial, high-flying game so Joe Mixon, if he's active, may not see a lot of action, either.