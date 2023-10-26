NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Bills vs. Buccaneers on TNF in Week 8?

The Buffalo Bills will look to get back on the winner's list tonight when they face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After stalling last week against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, Josh Allen and the Bills need to start picking up wins.

Sitting at 4-3, Buffalo is just above .500, and with the AFC now an arms race with several teams thought to be in the Super Bowl bubble, this is one game that Buffalo can't drop, especially at home.

But the Buccaneers have proved a plucky team through the first part of the season and can't be taken lightly by Buffalo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, who will suit up for both teams on Thursday Night Football?

NFL Inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers:

Matt Feiler (knee) - OUT

Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) OUT

WR Chris Godwin (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

QB Baker Mayfield (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DT Vita Vea (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Bills:

Dawson Knox - (wrist) OUT

Baylon Spector - (hamstring) OUT

Quintin Morris - (ankle) OUT

Ed Oliver (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

Both teams have their issues with star players, as Godwin and Knox are both crucial cogs in each offense, and it will be interesting to see how Allen and Mayfield (if he plays) can overcome those losses.

Who should you start today for the Buccaneers at Bills?

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay looms as a crunch clash for both.

With Buffalo coming off probably their worst loss of the season against the New England Patriots, the urgency to right the wrongs of last week is at the top of the to-do list for Sean McDermott and his team.

Bills was one of the best teams in the AFC before the season started. However, they have struggled for consistency through seven weeks, sitting at 4-3.

As for the Buccaneers, they have been a surprise packet with Mayfield under center and sit at 3-3 after coming off back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons.

Facing Buffalo in their stadium is a tall order, especially when Godwin is questionable. That will likely mean Mike Evans will see a lot of the ball if the Buccaneers are to put up points.

But in truth, if Buffalo are who we think they are, they will be winning this one and improving their record to 5-3.