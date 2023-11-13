NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs Bills on MNF in Week 10?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to get back to winning ways when they face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the Bills dropped to 5-4 on the season and are on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

A win over Denver would be just the tonic for Allen and Co. to kickstart their playoff run. The Broncos are coming off a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, so they will be in a confident mood heading into this one.

But who will not be suiting up for their respective teams? Let's find out.

NFL inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Denver Broncos:

In what is odd at this time of year, the Broncos have no injury concerns heading into the game. Two players, Ben Powers and Baron Browning, were the only ones listed on the injury report, but both practiced this week and have no designation, per USA Today.

Buffalo Bills:

Christian Benford OUT

Micah Hyde OUT

Terrel Bernard QUESTIONABLE

Buffalo also has a relatively clean bill of health, as per Sports Illustrated, and while Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were dealing with bumps and bruises, both are ready to roll against Denver.

Who should you start today for Broncos vs. Bills?

After having five 100+ yard games in the first six games of the season, Stefon Diggs hasn't had one in his last three outings, but he has two touchdowns.

Tonight could be the night that the Diggs-Allen combination gets going against the Denver secondary. Currently giving up a league-worst 28.3 points per game, expect Allen and this Buffalo offense to put up some points in this one.

As for Wilson and Denver, the win over Kansas City was certainly one of the upsets of the year, so Buffalo can't exactly go into this one thinking that it will be easy despite being at home.

Additionally, the Broncos are on a two-game winning streak and haven't had this level of confidence in so long.

But despite that, if Allen and Buffalo are the team we think they are, they win this game and move to 6-4 on the season.