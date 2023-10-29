NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs. Chiefs on SNF in Week 8?

The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football clash is scheduled to take place at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
The Chiefs (6-1) have not lost since dropping the season opener to Detroit. Meanwhile, the Broncos (2-5) are fourth in the AFC West.
Here, we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Broncos vs. Chiefs fixture.
NFL Inactives Tonight for Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football Week 8
Which players are inactive for the Denver Broncos?
- Brandon Johnson
The Denver Broncos have ruled out Brandon Johnson for the Week 8 game against the Chiefs. The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been placed on the IR.
Which players are inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs?
- Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton is the only player who is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 8 game against the Broncos. The linebacker has been placed on the IR with a wrist injury.
How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 8 game
The Week 8 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on CBS.
Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:
- Game: Broncos vs. Chiefs
- When: Sunday, October 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- Channel: CBS
- Live stream: FuboTV and Paramount+
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the booth as the announcers for the Broncos-Chiefs Week 8 game on CBS. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for the contest.