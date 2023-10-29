NFL
NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs. Chiefs on SNF in Week 8?

By Arnold
Modified Oct 29, 2023 14:09 GMT
The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football clash is scheduled to take place at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Chiefs (6-1) have not lost since dropping the season opener to Detroit. Meanwhile, the Broncos (2-5) are fourth in the AFC West.

Here, we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Broncos vs. Chiefs fixture.

NFL Inactives Tonight for Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football Week 8

Denver Broncos WR Brandon Johnson is ruled out for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season
Which players are inactive for the Denver Broncos?

  • Brandon Johnson

The Denver Broncos have ruled out Brandon Johnson for the Week 8 game against the Chiefs. The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been placed on the IR.

Which players are inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs?

  • Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton is the only player who is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 8 game against the Broncos. The linebacker has been placed on the IR with a wrist injury.

How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 8 game

The Week 8 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on CBS.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

  • Game: Broncos vs. Chiefs
  • When: Sunday, October 29
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: FuboTV and Paramount+

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the booth as the announcers for the Broncos-Chiefs Week 8 game on CBS. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for the contest.

