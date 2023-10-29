NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs. Chiefs on SNF in Week 8?

The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football clash is scheduled to take place at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Chiefs (6-1) have not lost since dropping the season opener to Detroit. Meanwhile, the Broncos (2-5) are fourth in the AFC West.

Here, we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Broncos vs. Chiefs fixture.

NFL Inactives Tonight for Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Night Football Week 8

Denver Broncos WR Brandon Johnson is ruled out for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

Which players are inactive for the Denver Broncos?

Brandon Johnson

The Denver Broncos have ruled out Brandon Johnson for the Week 8 game against the Chiefs. The wideout has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been placed on the IR.

Which players are inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Nick Bolton

Nick Bolton is the only player who is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 8 game against the Broncos. The linebacker has been placed on the IR with a wrist injury.

How to watch Broncos vs Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 8 game

The Week 8 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on CBS.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Broncos vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, October 29

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV and Paramount+

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the booth as the announcers for the Broncos-Chiefs Week 8 game on CBS. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for the contest.