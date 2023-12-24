NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs. Patriots on SNF in Week 16?

The Denver Broncos will lock horns with the New England Patriots in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 24, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Broncos are currently second in the AFC West with a 7-7 record, still in contention to reach the postseason. Meanwhile, the Patriots are out of the playoffs as they sit fourth in the AFC East with a 3-11 record.

Nonetheless, both teams have a few injury woes heading into Week 16.

NFL inactive for Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots in Week 16

Denver Broncos TE Greg Dulcich is out for the Week 16 clash against the New England Patriots

Which players are inactive for the Denver Broncos?

Nik Bonitto

Greg Dulcich

Alex Palczewski

The Denver Broncos will be without Nik Bonitto (knee), Greg Dulcich (hamstring/ foot) and Alex Palczewski (knee) when they host the Patriots on Sunday.

Which players are inactive for the New England Patriots?

Jabrill Peppers

Rhamondre Stevenson

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will head into Week 16 without Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle).

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots?TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 16 game

The Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots Week 16 game will air on NFL Network. Fans in Boston can catch the game live on the local channel WCVB (ABC Channel 5), while those in Denver can watch the game on KMGH (ABC Channel 7).

The Broncos-Patriots matchup on SNF can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

: Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots Stadium : Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado Date : Sunday, Dec. 24

: Sunday, Dec. 24 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : NFL Network, WCVB (for locals in Boston) and KMGH (for locals in Denver)

: NFL Network, WCVB (for locals in Boston) and KMGH (for locals in Denver) Streaming: Fubo TV