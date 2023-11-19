NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Broncos vs Vikings on SNF in Week 11?

The Denver Broncos will lock horns with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football game will commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado.

NFL Inactives for Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 11

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Which players are inactive for the Denver Broncos?

P.J. Locke

The Denver Broncos will be without safety P.J. Locke in Week 11. The 26-year-old has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice with the team during the week.

Garett Bolles (ankle), Samaje Perine (ankle) and Ben Powers (foot) were limited in practice on Friday and haven't been given a gameday status.

Which players are inactive for the Minnesota Vikings?

Akayleb Evans

Jaren Hall

Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings have listed cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) and quarterback Jaren Hall (concussion) as out for Week 11. Star wideout Justin Jefferson returned to limited practice this week but will not play on Sunday.

The visitors have also listed Nick Mullens (back) Brian Asamoah II (ankle), Alexander Mattison (concussion) and Chris Reed (foot) as questionable.

How to watch Broncos vs. Vikings? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 11 game

The Week 11 NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings will be played on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can also stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Broncos-Vikings game:

Game : Broncos vs. Vikings

: Broncos vs. Vikings When : Sunday, Nov. 19

: Sunday, Nov. 19 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Broncos-Vikings game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.