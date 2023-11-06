NFL inactives tonight: Who is out for Chargers vs Jets on MNF in Week 9?

The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets battle on Monday Night Football, with both teams looking to build on wins last week. The Chargers eased past the Chicago Bears, while the Jets got the better of the New York Giants in overtime.

With both teams' playoff hopes still alive at this stage of the season, a win here could set the wheels in motion to go on a run and place themselves right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

But to do that, plays need to be made and all weapons must be available. But will they be?

Let's take a look.

NFL inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Chargers:

WR Joshua Palmer - OUT

Jets:

LB Chazz Surratt - OUT

OL Duane Brown - OUT

So, both teams don't have that many key pieces missing as they gear up for this clash at MetLife Stadium and all eyes will be on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to see if he can replicate his efforts from a week ago.

For Los Angeles, it is imperative that they take care of business tonight and move to 4-4 on the season. Drop this one and things will get tricky down the stretch.

Who should start today for Chargers vs. Jets?

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

Wilson, in driving rain last week, threw for 240 yards and a touchdown as he brought his team back from the brink of defeat to win a memorable game.

More of the same will be needed tonight against a Los Angeles secondary that does give up passing yards for fun, so expect Garrett Wilson, who had himself a 100-yard game last week, to feature heavily.

For Los Angeles, it has resembled a yo-yo with its form this season and after its impressive win over the Bears last week, will want to build on that by defeating the Jets.

Herbert threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-13 win as Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen were the chief destroyers.

If Los Angeles has any intention of returning to the playoffs this season, then winning this game is non-negotiable for the team.