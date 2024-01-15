NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in NFC Wild Card Round on MNF

The Philadelphia Eagles will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Monday, Jan 15. The crunch NFC wild-card game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East with an 11-6 record. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

However, both teams have some injury woes heading into the Monday Night Football postseason game.

NFL Inactives for Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round clash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Mike Greene is ruled out for the NFL Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

Which players are inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles?

A.J. Brown, WR

Sydney Brown, SAF

The Eagles will be without A.J. Brown (knee) and Syndey Brown (knee) for their trip to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia has also listed Reed Blankenship as questionable for the playoff game.

Which player is inactive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Mike Greene, DT

The Buccaneers have ruled out Mike Greene (calf) for their first-round game against the Eagles. Tampa Bay has also listed K.J. Britt (calf), Josh Hayes (quad/knee) and Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) as questionable.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Wild Card game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL playoff game will air nationally on ESPN and ABC. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Stadium : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Date : Monday, Jan. 15

: Monday, Jan. 15 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC

: ESPN and ABC Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analysis) will be in the booth on ESPN and ABC for the Buccaneers-Eagles MNF game. Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporters for the contest.