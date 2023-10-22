The Philadelphia Eagles will lock horns with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football clash is scheduled to take place at 8:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here, we take a look at the players who are ruled out for the Eagles vs. Dolphins fixture.

NFL Inactives Tonight for Eagles vs Dolphins in Sunday Night Football Week 7

NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Eagles vs Dolphins on SNF in Week 7?

Which players are ruled out for the Philadelphia Eagles?

CB Bradley Roby

S Reed Blankenship

Cornerback Bradley Roby has been dealing with a shoulder injury and is ruled out for the game against Miami on Sunday. Eagles safety Reed Blankenship has a rib injury that will keep him out of the Week 7 contest.

Which players are ruled out for the Miami Dolphins?

CB Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is the only Dolphins player who is ruled out of the Week 7 clash against the Eagles. The cornerback is dealing with an outer rim meniscal tear and is yet to make an appearance for the team this season.

How to watch Eagles vs Dolphins? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 7 game

The Week 7 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:25 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without access to cable can also stream the game on Peacock and Fubo TV. Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Dolphins vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, October 22

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Channel: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth will be calling the game on NBC. Melissa Stark will serve as the sideline reporter for the SNF Week 7 contest.