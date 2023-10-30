NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Lions vs Raiders on MNF in Week 8?

The Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Detroit is looking to rebound from their 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The Raiders are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears with Brian Hoyer under center. It doesn't get any easier as Detroit at Ford Field are a different beast.

But while both teams are coming off a loss, both are also rather healthy regarding injuries, so who is suiting up tonight?

Let's take a look.

Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders:

LB Divine Deablo - OUT

Lions:

RB David Montgomery - OUT

G Jonah Jackson - OUT

For Detroit, both Montgomery and Jackson missed last week's loss to the Ravens. So head coach Dan Campell knows what he is working with, as he would have ideally gotten in extra work with the offense in practice this week.

The Raiders, sitting at 3-4, have a real danger of their season slipping away and getting a win over Detroit would be just the tonic to steady the ship and get to .500.

But at Ford Field, it looks like a tall order against a Detroit team desperate for retribution after last week's embarrassment.

Who should you start today for the Raiders at Lions?

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens

Detroit are going to want to make a statement on national television. After last week's showing, quarterback Jared Goff had 53 pass attempts but didn't have a touchdown pass, but expect that to change tonight.

Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown grabbed 13 catches for 102 yards last week, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs was a feature in both the pass and run game, and we expect that to happen again without Montgomery in the backfield.

With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to return for the clash against Detroit, the Raiders will be looking to put up more than 12 points on offense. Davante Adams looms large for Detroit's defense to stop.

As does running back Josh Jacobs.

But Detroit should have too much firepower for the Raiders. Additionally, being at home and coming off a poor loss, Dan Campbell's team will want to erase that performance from their memory.