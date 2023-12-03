NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Packers vs Chiefs on SNF in Week 13?

The Green Bay Packers will lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Packers are currently third in the NFC North with a 5-6 record. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are leading the AFC West with an 8-3 record.

Both teams also have some injury concerns ahead of their Sunday Night Football clash.

NFL Inactives for Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

Which player is inactive for the Green Bay Packers?

Aaron Jones (Running back)

The Green Bay Packers will be without Aaron Jones when they take on the Chiefs in Week 13. The running back suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and is continuing his recovery.

Which player is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Nick Bolton (Linebacker)

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out Nick Bolton for their matchup against the Packers. The linebacker has been dealing with a wrist injury that he picked up late in October.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 13 game

The Week 13 NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Packers-Chiefs game:

Game : Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs When : Sunday, Dec. 3

: Sunday, Dec. 3 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Chiefs-Packers SNF game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.