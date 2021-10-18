Is Cole Beasley playing tonight against Titans?

Cole Beasley's Buffalo Bills may be the hottest team in the NFL right now, but the old adage of "any given Sunday" still applies on Mondays. Since opening 0-1, the Bills have scored at least 35 points in each of the following four games and have put on two shutouts. That said, Monday Night Football could be a different story, especially if Cole Beasley doesn't play.

Will Cole Beasley play tonight against the Titans?

While some worries have arisen about Beasley's status for the game, he's not listed on the injury report, according to CBS Sports. In fact, the Bills may have the most spotless injury report in the NFL. Only Marquez Stevenson and Bryan Cox are listed with injuries. Cox is on injured reserve, with no return in sight, and Marquez Stevenson is on injured reserve with a head injury.

Kaelen Jones @kaelenjones "Sidearm shot to Cole Beasley ... who's been silent tonight."Al Michaels, you sly, sly dog. Lmao "Sidearm shot to Cole Beasley ... who's been silent tonight."Al Michaels, you sly, sly dog. Lmao

Stevenson, however, is expected to be back this week. Meaning, after six weeks, the Bills will only have one player on the report. While some teams are already on their backup quarterback, and seemingly half the roster is banged up, the Bills continue to coast at full speed.

That said, in order to continue to coast at full speed, the Bills need to make sure they don't stumble against the Titans. They are currently ranked second in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens. Despite winning in blowout fashion in four of the five weeks, the team is still not the leaders of the conference.

ToddJClausen @ToddJClausen HAS ANYONE SEEN COLE BEASLEY? HAS ANYONE SEEN COLE BEASLEY?

With a win over the Titans, the Bills will be that much closer to a coveted first-round bye. In order to win, Beasley may need to have a day like he had against the Washington Football Team. In that game, Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards. If he could add the same 98 yards to the offensive performance of the Bills tonight, it could result in a comfortable victory.

If not, the Bills will have to take more shots at Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders. At 34 years old, it would be smart to avoid targeting Sanders too much. By overtargeting him, he could be exposing himself to more hits and possibly more injuries. However, if they spread the ball to him and Beasley, both players would be more likely to be ready for the playoffs.

The Bills should be looking at the big picture as well as the play-by-play level. It is clear they will be around in January, and should start planning now for the playoffs. The Bills look good now, but they could erode themselves throughout the season if they don't take the right precautions now.

