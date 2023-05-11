NFL International Series 2023: Ranking 5 games feat. Dolphins vs. Chiefs

The NFL officially announced the 2023 International Series games yesterday, with games taking place in both England and Germany.

Much anticipation comes from fans across the world when these games are released, as it gives worldwide supporters a chance to see their heroes in the flesh, as opposed to US-based fans who see them regularly.

The NFL has grown in popularity across the globe ever since the first international game back in 2007, where Eli Manning and the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins at a sold out Wembley Stadium in London.

London will host three games in 2023, one at Wembley and two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In addition, for the second year running, the NFL makes its way to Germany, with Frankfurt hosting two games.

NFL International Series 2023: Ranking the top 5 games

#5 - Colts vs. Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium, Germany)

Arguably the least exciting game released for the 2023 International Series takes place in Week 10 in Germany. Yes, the Colts drafted a new exciting QB in Anthony Richardson, but out of all five games, this one doesn't sound as exhiliarating as the others.

The New England Patriots have been below-average since Tom Brady left in 2019, and Mac Jones isn't a franchise-caliber quarterback. New England also lacks any superstar skill players who will 'wow' fans.

Indianapolis has Jonathan Taylor. Other than that, there's a distinct lack of stars on show in this clash.

#4 - Falcons vs. Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, England)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the unofficial 'UK team' of the NFL, having at least one game every year in London. This year, though, they have two. The first of their games sees them face the Atlanta Falcons, who will look to showcase new starting running back Bijan Robinson.

This looks like an intruiging game, with the Jaguars looking to build on a successful 2022 season which saw them make the playoffs with up-and-coming QB Trevor Lawrence.

The Falcons ended 2022 last in the NFC South at 7-10, but were only one win away from a playoff berth. They'll look to bounce back under sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder.

NFL International Series 2023 ranking games

#3 - Ravens vs. Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

After Lamar Jackson finally signed his long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens, they're heading to London in 2023.

The Ravens will face up with the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Titans may be led by rookie QB Will Levis.

This matchup is likely to be played on the ground, as the Ravens have been one of the best rushing teams in the NFL ever since Jackson came to town. The Titans, of course, have arguably the best running back in football in Derrick Henry, so this will be an interesting clash for international fans to enjoy.

#2 - Jaguars vs. Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, England)

Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host to another intruiging AFC matchup when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, have been a powerhouse of the AFC for the last few years. Meanwhile, the Jaguars snuck into the playoffs in 2022 and upset the Los Angeles Chargers in a shock win, so they will be hoping to build on that foundation in 2023. Allen versus Trevor Lawrence is sure to be must-see TV.

#1 - Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany)

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Undoubtebly the best game in the 2023 NFL International Series sees the Miami Dolphins face up against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

BBQ Dom @RealBBQDom L'Jarius Sneed responds to Tyreek Hill:



"Tyreek has been talking a lot of trash. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. I've been taking notes. We'll see when he comes to Arrowhead" L'Jarius Sneed responds to Tyreek Hill:"Tyreek has been talking a lot of trash. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. I've been taking notes. We'll see when he comes to Arrowhead" https://t.co/S6vUJgZ3k2

The Chiefs are coming off another fantastic season, led by superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Dolphins also have plenty of star talent, namely former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are stacked across the board, with studs such as Jaylen Waddle and Jalen Ramsey heading to Germany.

If this game lives up to expectations, it could go down as the best International Series game in history!

