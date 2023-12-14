NFL Mock Draft 2024: Simulator predicts Dak Prescott’s Cowboys boosting offense with Ohio State’s star RB

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, are playing phenomenal football this season. They are 10-3 heading into Week 15 and have the joint-best record in the NFC. They are coming off a big 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and have solidified themselves as a Super Bowl contender this season.

However, no matter how good their season has been so far, some fans are already looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have a pretty good team but could certainly improve in some areas to get better.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator has the Cowboys drafting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the first round. This pick makes a lot of sense, as the Cowboys' running game needs some prolificness.

With Mike McCarthy calling plays, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have thrived in the team's new pass-dominant offense. However, to be a perennial Super Bowl contender, they need a dominant running back like Henderson.

Henderson has played 30 games for Ohio State across three years, in which he has 2673 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns on 427 carries while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also has 569 receiving yards on 50 receptions for five touchdowns.

He is arguably the best running back in the upcoming draft class, and if he is available on the draft board, the Dallas Cowboys can certainly pursue him.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator predicts Cowboys drafting TreVeyon Henderson

Cowboys need more production from their running backs

Tony Pollard: Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

After the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott this past offseason, Tony Pollard was expected to have a big season for them. However, that hasn't happened, as Pollard hasn't been as productive as he was last season. In 13 games this season, he has 796 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 196 carries while averaging just 4.1 yards per carry.

Last season, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and it seems like an increase in production has taken a toll on him. The Cowboys' RB2 Rico Dowdle is also averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and they certainly need an upgrade on the position.

The Cowboys drafted running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far, he has also failed to make an impact. Even if the Cowboys don't draft TreVeyon Henderson, they are likely to pursue other highly touted running backs such as Blake Corum, Trey Benson, and Braelon Allen.

